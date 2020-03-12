California REALTORS® expect coronavirus to impact housing market, C.A.R. flash survey finds

LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the coronavirus continues to evolve, California REALTORS® expect the outbreak to negatively impact their business, primarily in the areas of home sales and time on market, according to a flash poll conducted by the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.).

Highlights of the poll:

Half of California REALTORS ® expect there will be a negative impact on home sales and 49 percent said time on market will be impacted.

expect there will be a negative impact on home sales and 49 percent said time on market will be impacted. Conversely, 36 percent said they expect there will be no impact on home sales or time on market (38 percent).

Other areas that REALTORS ® said would be negatively impacted were home prices (40 percent), closing (38 percent), supply (37 percent) and market competition (28 percent).

said would be negatively impacted were home prices (40 percent), closing (38 percent), supply (37 percent) and market competition (28 percent). More than one-half (55 percent) said there would be no impact on market competition, closing (53 percent) or price (45 percent).

More than 1 in 4 REALTORS® (26 percent) said they had clients who put their home purchase or home sale on hold, and more than one-third of REALTORS® had clients asking them coronavirus market-related questions.

The survey was conducted March 6-9 via email and asked members how the coronavirus outbreak was affecting their business.

In response to coronavirus concerns, C.A.R. will not hold its spring Board of Directors meetings scheduled for April 28-May 1 in Sacramento, Calif. Additionally, C.A.R. previously suspended non-essential volunteer and staff travel for Association business purposes until further notice.

Leading the way…® in California real estate for more than 110 years, the CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (www.car.org) is one of the largest state trade organizations in the United States with more than 200,000 members dedicated to the advancement of professionalism in real estate. C.A.R. is headquartered in Los Angeles.

SOURCE CALIFORNIA ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS® (C.A.R.)

Related Links

http://www.car.org

