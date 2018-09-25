California Regional Multiple Listing Service Celebrates Opening of New Headquarters

CHINO HILLS, Calif., Oct. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Chino Hills Mayor Peter Rogers recently joined the California Regional MLS (CRMLS) team and CEO Art Carter in a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the new CRMLS headquarters.

"It is my honor to join CRMLS and its staff in opening its new state of the art headquarters," said Mayor Rogers. "We are thrilled that CRMLS chose to move its headquarters here to Chino Hills, and on behalf of the Council and the City, we are pleased to welcome them into the community."

CRMLS opened its new headquarters with an industry celebration. In attendance were over 100 real estate agents, brokers, community leaders, CRMLS team members, and other distinguished guests. After years of significant growth and a steady increase in staff, CRMLS moved its headquarters from San Dimas to larger accommodations in nearby Chino Hills.

"We were lucky to find an office that fit our needs both as an organization and as commuters," said CRMLS CEO Art Carter. "We are excited to be in our beautiful new office in Chino Hills and are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from the community."

Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Zeb Welborn also attended the event to welcome the newest member of the region's business community. "It's great to see thriving businesses become a part of our community. We welcome CRMLS, the country's largest multiple listing service, with open arms."

About California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS)

California Regional MLS is the nation's largest and most recognized subscriber-based MLS, dedicated to servicing over 96,000 real estate professionals from 34 Associations, 3 Boards of REALTORS® and 1 MLS. CRMLS is the industry powerhouse and thrives on providing the most relevant products and services to its subscribers. For more information on CRMLS visit www.crmls.org.

