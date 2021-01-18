California Researchers Adopt New Code of Ethics to Increase Transparency, Standards, and Trust

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The RP Group, a research and education-focused non-profit, has announced it has published a Code of Ethics aimed at guiding its own team members as well as the California Community College (CCC) research and planning members it serves, on matters of research conduct, communication, and equity.

The Code of Ethics embeds in writing a common set of principles that reflects the link between the RP Group's mission, vision, and values and the day-to-day decisions and behaviors of its staff, Board, and consultants. It serves as a guidepost for all CCC Institutional Research, Planning, and Effectiveness (IRPE) professionals across the state; signals a level of professionalism to stakeholders, the public, and partners; and builds the trust and goodwill necessary for progress toward our common goal of bettering the lives of students.

The Code, which was created via a task force and a process of intentional public feedback, outlines principles under four major categories including "Integrity & Authenticity," "Inclusiveness, Diversity & Equity," "Social Responsibility & Collaboration," and "Professional Responsibility & Quality."

"We feel that the timing of this new set of principles could not be more critical as research across the country — in higher education and other major disciplines — is crying out for extra measures of mindfulness and attention in the areas of conduct, communication, and equity," said RP Group Board President Erik Cooper. "It's one foot forward in a long road ahead."

Mission Statement

As the representative organization for Institutional Research, Planning, and Effectiveness (IRPE) professionals in the California Community Colleges (CCC) system, the RP Group strengthens the ability of CCC to discover and undertake high-quality research, planning, and assessments that improve evidence-based decision-making, institutional effectiveness, and success for all students.

About the RP Group

The RP Group is a non-profit, membership-driven organization that strives to build a community college culture that views planning, evidence-based decision-making, and institutional effectiveness as integral, collaborative strategies that work together to promote student success, increase equitable outcomes, improve college operations, and inform policymakers. Go to www.rpgroup.org for more information.

