California Rural Water Association Announces Partnership with GovCard

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Rural Water Association (CRWA), has announced a new strategic partnership with GovCard, a division of Approval Payment Solutions.

GovCard specializes in providing electronic payment options that allow citizens to pay bills from the comfort and security of their homes. Citizens can pay with a credit card, debit card, or via ACH. Payments can be made through their user-friendly customer interface or by calling your local office for manual input.

The program will also eliminate your cities or towns processing costs. The program works by passing along the processing costs to the customer as a service fee, allowing government organizations to maximize their receivables. With GovCard, your city/town saves thousands on processing fees, improves cash flow, enables automated payments, and reduces in-office traffic.

GovCard's powerful payment processing technology has helped cities and towns all over the nation with online payments. If you do not have a website, GovCard will provide a web page and add an online pay button for your citizens.

About GovCard

About Approval Payment Solutions Powered by evolv

APS is a 22-year-old, national, top-40 payment processor. APS maintains an 89% merchant retention rate compared to the industry average of 78%. The APS mission is to build partnerships through excellence in customer service. For more information about how GovCard can assist with online payments, please contact Cole Lawrence, Municipal & Utility Specialist, at 888.311.7248 ext. 3002, or email [email protected]. Visit the GovCard website at http://www.apsolutions.com.

About California Rural Water Association

The California Rural Water Association - CRWA has been California's leading association for on-site technical aid and specialized training for wastewater and rural water systems since 1990. The CRWA team of experienced water and wastewater professionals, administrative staff, governing Board of Directors, and technical field experts work together to deliver a broad range of essential programs and services to CRWA members.

The California Rural Water Association helps water and wastewater utilities achieve high service standards by providing training, resources, technical assistance, and information.

Contact:

Dustin Hardwick

Deputy Director

916-553-4900 ext. 108

SOURCE Approval Payment Solutions Powered by evolv

