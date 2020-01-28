California Southern University Fills New Chancellor Position

Reporting to CalSouthern President Gwen Finestone, Ph.D., Roquemore will work closely with Provost Lasharnda Beckwith, Ph.D., and others to ensure academic program quality and effectiveness; a culture of compliance; full resource utilization in accordance with federal, state and local regulations; and university and sponsoring agency policies, procedures and accreditation requirements.

He will also assist the president and CalSouthern deans, academic and institutional officers in academic policy, planning and business affairs; faculty, student and staff affairs; legislative policy; institutional research; legal affairs; capital planning; and university and community relations and development.

"A passionate educator offering a rare blend of teaching paired with academic and educational management experience, Dr. Roquemore will prove instrumental to our efforts to take California Southern University to the next academic level in the new decade," said Villanueva. "He combines a grounding in all facets of educational leadership from his time at Irvine Valley College, one of the region's most respected community colleges, with an impressive record as a faculty member at some of the most diverse University of California and California State University campuses. This background will help us build the university's academic reputation both locally and internationally."

Echoing Villlanueva's sentiments, Dr. Finestone cited Roquemore's executive leadership experience, both as a president and board member. "He is especially adept at establishing budgets and orchestrating financial management in a collaborative manner that facilitates open dialogue among constituent groups, faculty and staff. That level of transparency is important at CalSouthern."

A pioneer in distance learning, CalSouthern offers working professionals degrees in behavioral sciences, business, nursing, education, and criminal justice, producing thousands of graduates since its founding in 1978. The regionally accredited university was one of the first to apply an outcomes-based, active self-learning approach that combines 100% online programs and monthly class-starts with a personal touch highlighted by one-to-one mentoring.

CalSouthern remains singularly committed to helping working professionals supplement their education to meet their personal and professional goals. From a handful of business degrees in the 1980s, the CalSouthern curriculum has expanded to 25 associate, bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees in psychology, business, nursing and criminal justice.

The appointment of Roquemore as chancellor comes as CalSouthern embarks on a new era of communications and academic initiatives in 2020 designed to boost the university's profile, programs of study, and national and international reputation. These include a new state-of-the-art, student-focused website and online learning portal, expanded brand-development, and paid and earned media programs designed to highlight its world-class faculty and alumni.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me to expand CalSouthern's academic traditions and offerings to reach more enterprising adults who want the distinct benefits of an undergraduate or graduate degree but have been held back by finances, geographic isolation, job and family concerns or other perceived barriers. I'm eager to help direct the university-wide Renaissance that begins this year not only in academics, but also in external communications and community development."

Roquemore joined IVC in 1991 as faculty chair of the Department of Geological Sciences and, in this capacity, led the college's geology and oceanography programs. He was responsible for lecture, lab, field study, and technical training.

In 1998, he became IVC's interim vice president of instruction, expanding his commitment beyond the classroom to include distance learning and working with program heads and department chairs to effectively measure institutional effectiveness, student performance, retention, and satisfaction. He developed annual institutional budgets, supervised regular and summer term college catalog and course offerings, and managed enrollment to meet strict budgetary requirements.

It was also during this time that Roquemore helped create a campus conducive to learning, compliance and integrity, and actively promoted excellence in faculty teaching, service and professional development.

Roquemore served as interim IVC vice president of student services in 1999, before becoming dean of advanced technology in 2000, ultimately increasing distance learning course offerings by 50%. He was elevated to vice president of instruction and interim provost of the college's Advanced Technology and Education Park (ATEP) before becoming IVC president in 2002.

As president of IVC, Roquemore ensured the institutional and fiscal health of the college through shrewd resource allocation, personnel management and budget strategy – with a continual focus on student recruitment, retention and completion. He balanced the IVC budget for each of the 15 years he served in the college's top role.

Roquemore's lifelong commitment to education has included faculty, professor and lecturer positions at the University of California, Irvine; University of California, Riverside; California State University, Northridge; California State University, Fresno; Cerro Coso Community College; Santiago Canyon College; and Santa Ana College, as well as Irvine Valley College.

He has completed various research projects on behalf of the University of Nevada and, from 1974 to 1988, conducted research as a geologist and geophysicist for Michelson Laboratories Inc. at U.S. Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake – most recently as head of the Applied Geoscience Research Office.

He has also held senior positions with business and professional organizations at the local, state and national level including the Orange County Business Council; Community College League of California; Association of Community College Trustees; Educational Services Advisory Committee; American Association of Community Colleges; Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges; and the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, among others.

Roquemore has received dozens of local, state, and national leadership and service awards, including a number associated with the U.S. Army and Department of Defense.

Roquemore is married and lives with his wife and son in Irvine. He will be based at CalSouthern's global headquarters office in Costa Mesa.

