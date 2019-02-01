California Students to Speak with NASA Astronaut Aboard Space Station

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elementary school students from California will have an opportunity to talk with a NASA astronaut aboard the International Space Station next week. The Earth-to-space call will air on NASA television and the agency's website.

Anne McClain will speak with students from William Brooks and Buckeye elementary schools in El Dorado Hills, California, at 1:35 p.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 5. Students at both schools have prepared for the event through participation in space station and other space-related STEM events and activities as a part of the schools' "Year in Space."

The event will be held at William Brooks Elementary, 3610 Park Drive, El Dorado Hills. Media interested in covering should contact Alicia Smith at aliciarsmith@gmail.com or 916-747-7654.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

Follow the astronauts on social media at:

https://www.twitter.com/NASA_astronauts

See videos and lesson plans highlighting research on the International Space Station at:

https://www.nasa.gov/stemonstation

SOURCE NASA

Related Links

http://www.nasa.gov

