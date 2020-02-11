California Students to Speak with NASA Astronauts on Space Station

WASHINGTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Students from Southern California will have an opportunity this week to talk with NASA astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The Earth-to-space call will air live at 1:20 p.m. EST Thursday, Feb. 13, on NASA Television and the agency's website.

NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Andrew Morgan will answer questions from students from Rancho Verde Elementary School in Apple Valley. The school plans to inspire students in the California high desert to take an interest in high-tech careers through the live conversation with the astronauts and accompanying education activities.

The event will take place at Granite Hills High School, 22900 Esaws Road, Apple Valley. Media interested in covering should contact Zoee Widener at zoee_widener@avusd.org or 760-247-8001 x20021.

Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the space station provides unique, authentic experiences designed to enhance student learning, performance and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Astronauts living in space on the orbiting laboratory communicate with NASA's Mission Control Center in Houston 24 hours a day through the Space Network's Tracking and Data Relay Satellites (TDRS).

For nearly 20 years, astronauts have continuously lived and work on the space station, testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth. Through NASA's Artemis program, the agency will send astronauts to the Moon by 2024, with eventual human exploration of Mars. Inspiring the next generation of explorers – the Artemis Generation – ensures America will continue to lead in space exploration and discovery.

