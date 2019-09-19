California United Strikers FC, California's New Professional Soccer Team, Is Making A Difference

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The new professional soccer club, California United Strikers, (https://calunitedstrikers.com/home) has launched its inaugural season and is providing an opportunity for talented soccer players to become professional athletes.

As soccer fandom sweeps across the nation, tens of thousands of fans want to watch soccer games and cheer for local players. California United Strikers invites all soccer fans to attend the great soccer action at the club's home opener Sunday, September 22nd at 4 PM at Championship Stadium in Orange Country Great Park.

The experts all agree, if the U.S. wants to win the World Cup, today's young pro players need to gain valuable experience playing the game. While Major League Soccer (MLS) clubs try to provide its younger pros with playing time, it is the California United Strikers making a difference. 40% of California United Strikers' 23-man roster signed their first-ever professional contract with the club in August 2019. The new Orange Country pro club is giving tomorrow's soccer stars valuable minutes on the field and paving the way for new professional players.

Michael Collins, President and General Manager at California United Strikers said, "We want to be like AJAX, the famous Dutch professional football club based in Amsterdam. They are known worldwide for developing talent. California is so talent-rich that we could have our own National Team with just the players in the area. All across our country, there are players that deserve more opportunities to play professional soccer, and we are proud to make a difference."

"We couldn't be more excited about our home opener next Sunday, and we hope everyone will come and cheer. California United Strikers will benefit fans, the city, and the region with the promise of great American soccer," said Collins.

Joining Michael Collins and the dream team is long time youth soccer coach and technical director of Strikers FC, Don Ebert as Head Coach of California United Strikers.

California United Strikers hosts LA Force in their first home game. Tickets for individual games are $10 for adults and $5 for youths. Soccer fans can also purchase a 4-game series pass. Visit https://calunitedstrikers.com for tickets and more information.

Soccer fans who cannot make it to stadium can watch the California United Strikers on MyCujoo.

California United Strikers competes in the National Independent Soccer Association (NISA), the new professional men's soccer league sanctioned by U.S. Soccer.

Follow #HomeoftheDream, the official California United Strikers' hashtag.

