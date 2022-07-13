California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran Who Now Has Mesothelioma Anywhere in California to Call the Legal Team at Danziger & De Llano-About Compensation-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

SAN DIEGO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is urging a Navy Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma anywhere in California to make it a top priority to focus in on compensation and call the remarkable legal team at the law firm Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might be in the millions of dollars-depending on the specifics of how they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard. https://meso.dandell.com

US Navy Veteran Mesothelioma Asbestos Warning Sign

The Advocate says, "We have recently endorsed the remarkable legal team at the law firm of Danziger & De Llano because we are certain they will produce a superior compensation result for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in California. Because California is the nation's largest state with respect to population there are probably more people diagnosed with mesothelioma each year than any other state. The reason we endorsed the law firm of Danziger & De Llano to assist with financial compensation for a Navy Veteran-is because of their outstanding track record that spans for more than two decades.

"Before a Navy Veteran with recently diagnosed mesothelioma in California hires a law firm to assist with financial compensation, please call the legal team at Danziger & De Llano at 800-864-4000. We are certain you will be glad you did." https://meso.dandell.com

The California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocates services are available to US Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in California the California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following three heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

*UCLA Medical Center Los Angeles, California

*Stanford Cancer Institute: Palo Alto, California

*University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California:

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma advocate receives a US Navy Veteran diagnosed with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, New Hampshire, Vermont, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. https://meso.dandell.com

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma

Media Contact:

Michael Martin

202-422-2069

[email protected]

SOURCE California US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate