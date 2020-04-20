California Wineries Bring Virtual Wine Experiences to Consumers

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With winery tasting rooms temporarily closed due to California's statewide shelter-in-place order, wine lovers are increasingly looking for new ways to connect with their favorite vintners without leaving home. Golden State winemakers have responded in a variety of fun, creative ways to bring California wine country to consumers across the country. Along with putting innovative and educational twists on "virtual tastings," many are now offering virtual vineyard and winery tours, video cooking demonstrations, yoga sessions followed by a toast, digital happy hours with winemakers and more.