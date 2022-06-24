California Woman Wins BERNINA Sewing Machine on The Price is Right and Opens Door to a New Community

UPLAND, Calif., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Californian woman Janice Kelly-Baker opened a door to a new community this week courtesy of 'The Price is Right', winning a Swiss-made B 335 sewing machine valued at $1749 MSRP, by BERNINA of America, the world's premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery, and quilting machines. When Drew Carey revealed the BERNINA, Kelly-Baker demonstrated her eye for quality, skillfully naming the price closest to the value of the B 335 against three other competitors.

Janice Kelly-Baker and Rosalie Calise, owner of Upland Vac & Sew

"I recognized BERNINA as a premium brand," said Kelly-Baker. "As a master gardener, I know that creativity is serious business. I'm thrilled that my new BERNINA is compact enough for me to take to classes, yet powerful enough to stitch through the toughest projects".

Her prize includes 5 hours of sewing lessons from Upland Vac & Sew, courtesy of BERNINA. Kelly-Baker is excited to finally say 'yes' to the invitations from her friends to join their quilting group.

"My friends have been asking me to quilt with them for the longest time, I'm excited that I will finally have the machine and skills I need to join them", said Kelly-Baker.

Rosalie Calise, Owner of Upland Vac & Sew is supplying the machine and teaching Janice how to get the most out of her machine. Calise has been sewing for 40 years, a BERNINA Dealer for 25 years and servicing the Upland community since 1995.

"We are a proud BERNINA dealer and delighted to be helping Janice get started. Not only is she taking home a great machine, but a new skill and new friends," said Calise.

Sewing experienced a resurgence during the pandemic and Calise has some advice for aspiring sewers.

"Don't do it alone, visit your local dealer, we can teach you new skills and will be with you for the life of your machine. We offer maintenance, repairs and all the supplies you need to be successful," said Calise. "You miss out on that if you buy a machine from a big box store."

Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America sent his congratulations.

"Our machines are made to create, so are perfect for creative spirits like Janice. Our Dealers, like Rosalie and her team at Upland Vac & Sew are uniquely positioned to help new sewists like Janice get the most out of her BERNINA with the best information, service, and guidance available. Welcome to the BERNINA family Janice!"

For more information on BERNINA, please visit www.bernina.com.

For more information on Upland Vac & Sew, please visit www.uplandvacsew.com.

About BERNINA

BERNINA is the world's premier manufacturer of quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers and embroidery software. Since being founded over 125 years ago, BERNINA has maintained a strong commitment to serving the creative community. This dedication threads through the Swiss precision found in every machine, the training and education available through our over 400 fully trained independent BERNINA Dealers and the endless tutorials and content shared on BERNINA's blog and social media channels. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. Shop for BERNINA products online or buy directly from your nearest BERNINA Dealer. Follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest. BERNINA's sister machine, bernette, can be found on Instagram. You can also find helpful tips and tutorials for every skill level on BERNINA's Blog, WeAllSew.

