California's First Partner Honored with First 5 "Champions for Children" Award

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First 5 commissions representing counties throughout California gathered at the State Capitol today to celebrate Día de los Niños/Día de los Libros, a celebration of literacy for children of all backgrounds. Since 1997, young children have been honored and their literacy – including language, culture and books – has been promoted and celebrated on this day. For two decades, First 5 has advocated for early learning as a key component of young children's healthy development.

Representatives of these commissions spent the morning and afternoon visiting lawmakers to remind them of the importance of supporting policies to improve early childhood development systems for young children and their families.

During a break between meetings with lawmakers, First Partner, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, hosted a bilingual story time of Pat Mora's "Book Fiesta" at the North Capital Lawn. The State librarian continued the celebration with music and art interaction, kids' yoga, karaoke and more.

The First Partner received the "Champions for Children" Award for her commitment to lifting up California's children by prioritizing early childhood education, health and family supports across the state.

"I'm excited to join First 5 on Día de los Niños to celebrate children and promote multicultural literacy," said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who hosted a bilingual story time during the event. "We will only achieve the governor's vision of a California for All when we truly put children and families first. This first budget of the Newsom Administration makes bold strides to uplift young children and families by making significant investments in their well-being and success."

"We're delighted to join with fellow First 5 counties from across the state to encourage our lawmakers to support the early childhood elements of the budget," said Kim Belshé, executive director of First 5 LA. "By building upon the past work of the State Legislature to advance a comprehensive approach to early childhood development, this budget will help us achieve long-lasting results for children and families."

About First 5 LA

First 5 LA is an independent County agency in Los Angeles with a goal that by 2028, all children in L.A. County will enter kindergarten ready to succeed in school and life Knowing 90 percent of a child's brain is developed by age 5, First 5 LA partners with other county agencies, parents and organizations to help elected officials prioritize funding for early childhood education, health care and other programs that young children and their parents need. Please visit www.first5la.org for more information.

About First 5

California voters passed Proposition 10 in 1998, creating First 5 commissions in all 58 counties and a state commission to support the healthy development of children from birth to age five. Together, First 5 touches the lives of more than one million kids, families, and caregivers each year, and strengthens our state by giving kids the best start in life. Learn more: www.first5association.org.

