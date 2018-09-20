California's Nonfatal Worker Injuries and Illnesses Stable

Of the 466,600 nonfatal reportable job-related injuries and illnesses in 2017, 78% occurred in private industry and 22% in state and local government sectors. Both the statewide all-industry count of "lost time" cases (referred to in the survey as "days away from work, job transfer or restriction" or DART cases) and the number of "days away from work" cases (DAFW) remained steady .

By occupation, DAFW rates were highest in 2017 for cleaning and maintenance workers (311 cases per 10,000 workers), construction (246 cases) and transportation (225 cases).

Estimates for the California Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses are derived from a statistical sample of employers in the state. The SOII program is administered by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in cooperation with participating state agencies. Surveyed employers report data as required by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Recordkeeping regulation ( 29 CFR 1904 ), using the OSHA 300 Log.

Additional background and methodological information regarding the BLS occupational safety and health statistics program can be found in Chapter 9 of the BLS Handbook of Methods . Employment data are 2015 annual averages from the BLS Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages (QCEW) program.

DIR protects and improves the health, safety and economic well-being of over 18 million wage earners, and helps their employers comply with state labor laws. Its Division of Occupational Safety and Health, commonly known as Cal/OSHA, helps protect workers from health and safety hazards on the job in almost every workplace in California. Cal/OSHA does not have authority when injuries occur on public roadways. Cal/OSHA's Consultation Services Branch provides free and voluntary assistance to employers to improve their health and safety programs. Employers and workers who have questions or need assistance with workplace health and safety programs can call Cal/OSHA's Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.

Complaints about workplace safety and health hazards can be filed confidentially with Cal/OSHA district offices. Employees with work-related questions or complaints may contact DIR's Call Center in English or Spanish at 844-LABOR-DIR (844-522-6734).

