Caliper CBD Debuts Dissolvable CBD Powder at Natural Products Expo West

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caliper CBD, the dissolvable CBD powder that comes in precise and consistently measured single-serve packets, will introduce their products to attendees for the first time at this year's Natural Products Expo West Show. Perfect for every lifestyle, Caliper CBD powder takes effect in minutes, is better absorbed than oil-based forms of CBD, and is rigorously tested for efficacy, potency, and safety. Each packet of Caliper CBD contains 20mg of dissolvable CBD you can add to just about anything including water, cocktails, and food.

Created by three hemp industry veterans who leveraged food science to formulate a functional and consistent product, Caliper CBD is the best way to consume and incorporate the benefits of CBD into any routine. Not only is Caliper CBD 4.5 times better absorbed than oil-based CBD products (Hobbs JM, Vazquez AR, Remijan ND, et al., Phytotherapy Research. 2020;1–8.), it is also made with non-GMO ingredients, calorie-free, sugar free, gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and keto.



For those looking to ease their way into their post-show activities, Caliper CBD welcomes all to happy hour from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Show-goers can get social with the Caliper CBD team and experience the benefits of the product in the signature "New Fashioneds" mocktails at the booth.



"As a CBD product that is easy to take anywhere and add to just about anything, we are motivated and excited to show people all the ways they can integrate Caliper CBD into their daily lifestyles," said Nicole Maione, Director of Caliper Consumer Goods. "We want to show people that quality CBD products do exist in this unregulated landscape. Our entire team is excited to share Caliper CBD with Expo West attendees this year and showcase how our product is different, consistent, and of the highest quality."

Ten- and 30-packs of Caliper CBD are available for purchase online at www.caliper.life. For more information, updates and recipes featuring Caliper CBD, visit the company's website and follow along on Instagram @caliper.cbd.

The Natural Products Expo West Show is held from March 3rd through the 7th at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Visit Caliper CBD at booth #8710.

About Caliper CBD

Caliper CBD provides consistent, convenient, and precise CBD in the form of a water-soluble dissolvable powder. Odorless, tasteless, calorie-free and sugar-free, a Caliper CBD packet cleanly dissolves into any hot or cold beverage and can be easily mixed into any recipe for a convenient and portable daily source of wellness. Caliper CBD is the creation of three hemp industry veterans who infused their hemp expertise into a functional and consistent product that is reliable and safe for everyone. Each serving of Caliper CBD delivers 20 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD that is completely THC-free and non-psychoactive. Sourced only from US-grown hemp and rigorously tested for safety and potency, Caliper CBD is simply the best way to consume CBD.

