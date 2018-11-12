Caliva Announces Cannabis Technology Hackathon

The company will accept 50 to 75 applicants from a pool of Bay Area engineers, designers and product specialists for the main event in mid-November.

During the event, each competitor will build and present ideas related to the cannabis space, with an emphasis on business-to-consumer technology solutions.

For the purpose of the competition, Caliva will be exposing its unique product catalog API and other services, in order to give developers and designers plenty of cannabis-specific data to explore and build with.

"We could not be happier to be offering this fun and forward-thinking opportunity to Bay Area developers and designers," said Matt McLean, Chief Technology Officer at Caliva. "Our hope for the Hackathon is to bring awareness to our brand and the career opportunities in the cannabis space – as well as potentially getting some amazing new feature ideas for our web and mobile app. We know that the product of this event will be beneficial to both the cannabis consumer and industry at large."

The event will take place at the office of Yeti, one of San Francisco's top development shops.

Caliva will supply prizes for the best applications, including cash and Caliva branded merchandise. As an added bonus, all "hackers" participating in the event will receive complementary CBD-infused products throughout the duration of the competition, courtesy of Caliva.

Sponsors for the event include Headset, Dosist, Kikoko, Kiva, and Papa & Barkley.

Interested in attending the event?

https://greentechhack.splashthat.com

Use code "CalivaVIP"

About Caliva, inc.

Caliva, San Jose's premier cannabis retailer and cultivation facility, opened in July of 2015 and in September of 2016 was ranked #1 cannabis dispensary in the nation by Business Insider. The company is focused on providing the best experience possible for both medical and adult consumers. Its vertically-integrated facility is one of the most advanced pharmaceutical-grade cannabis cultivation, manufacturing, and dispensing facilities in the country and a model for energy efficiency, safe access, and compliance.

