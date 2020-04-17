Caliva Gives Back To Its Essential Workers With 4/20 "It's A Joint Effort" Campaign

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the spread of COVID-19 continues to impact the world, Caliva, the leading consumer brand in cannabis, is proud to announce its 4/20 give-back initiative, "It's a Joint Effort." Throughout the month of April 2020, the campaign will both recognize and honor Caliva's staff who are part of California's essential workforce, helping to serve customers and community in need during the current "shelter-in-place."

Kicking off this April – a month that historically celebrates the cannabis industry - Caliva will champion the efforts of its essential employees by providing gratitude pay and additional benefits to essential staff through the duration of California's "shelter-in-place" ordinances. To further highlight and reward its retail, delivery and operations colleagues, Caliva will also donate $4.20 from the sale of every Limited Edition Product – items specially created to commemorate the only time in modern history when it will be 4/20 for an entire month – towards funding additional resources for its essential workers.

"Given the unique degree of responsibility that comes with remaining operational in the midst of a global pandemic, we do not take the Governor's designation of cannabis being 'essential' lightly," said Caliva CEO Dennis O'Malley. "We believe, and know from experience, that we are essential to the overall health and well-being of many Californians who rely on plant-based solutions for a wide range of functional benefits and medical needs. That said, we are deeply grateful for our associates' hard work and commitment to our cause – the least we can do in return is provide the extra support they require and keep them exceptionally safe each and every day."

Caliva has taken meticulous measures to ensure necessary protocols are upheld seamlessly across all operations: essential employees are equipped with gloves and masks for each customer interaction, plexiglass walls have been installed at dispensary locations to further protect budtenders and wellness consultants, curbside pickup is being offered to all customers who use cannabis for medical purposes, and, as of last week, first-to-market "contactless" electronic payments have been implemented for all customer transactions.

Since dissolving its partnership with online marketplace and technology delivery platform Eaze last month, the company has also been focused on investing in its own direct-to-consumer channels. To now meet the considerable demand of delivery through www.caliva.com, Caliva will be significantly increasing its delivery parameters throughout Greater Los Angeles, beginning with the April 18 opening of a new Culver City distribution hub. Like Caliva's Bay Area delivery service, Greater Los Angeles will feature all (200)+ Caliva branded products, via on-demand delivery with no delivery fees and no service fees.

In addition to supporting its own staff and customers, Caliva will also serve the Bay Area community at large via its partnership with Silicon Valley Strong – an organization created in response to COVID-19 that addresses economic impact to Silicon Valley residents with the highest risk of displacement. As part of the partnership, Caliva is matching up to $10,000 in Silicon Valley Strong donations received through Caliva.com. Every contribution will directly benefit families and individuals who can least afford a medical or financial crisis, small businesses whose revenues have subsided and nonprofits seeing an increased need for services during this tumultuous time.

Lastly, Caliva will maintain its Social Equity commitment, a cause the company believes in at its core, by donating a portion of Caliva-branded 4/20 Limited Edition Product and merchandise sales to the Historically Black Colleges & Universities ("HBCU") Cannabis Equity Initiative. Alongside this portion of overall Limited Edition sales, donated funds will include 4.2% of the company's net sales from Monday, 4/20. The HBCU Cannabis Equity Initiative empowers the next generation of leaders to take their place in the cannabis industry through increasing the pool of African American experts, entrepreneurs, and leaders in cannabis-based careers, politics, educational programming and research.

For further information regarding all give-back initiatives and partnerships included within Caliva's 'It's a Joint Effort' 4/20 campaign, please contact Nike Communications at [email protected].

ABOUT CALIVA

Caliva is the leading consumer brand in cannabis. Founded in 2015, Caliva's strength comes from its vertical integration. Its direct to consumer experience enables customers to place cannabis orders that can be picked up at a Caliva retail store or delivered to their door through Caliva's same-day delivery services. Focused in California, Caliva's plant-based solutions serve over 1 million customers and are designed to fit any lifestyle. Caliva's commitment to compliance and quality reinforce its position as THE MOST TRUSTED NAME IN CANNABIS™. Business Insider and BDS Analytics named Caliva the #1 cannabis dispensary in the nation and a top-selling flower company by revenue in California, respectively. For more information visit Caliva.com or follow along on Instagram , @GoCaliva.

SOURCE Caliva

Related Links

http://www.Caliva.com

