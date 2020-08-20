Call A Doctor Plus Announces Addition of Teledentistry and Mental Health Video Library to Service Suite for College Students

AVON, Conn., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Call a Doctor Plus, a leader in the student virtual health market, announced the addition of two new services to their Student Virtual Care Program. The Teledentists and the Healbright mental health video library will give students additional on-demand access to their services at no cost to the student, whether they are on campus or online.

Call A Doctor Plus

Lou Daniels, CEO of Call A Doctor Plus, extolled the additions saying, "We have closed the circle by providing a complete virtual health package of services that complements the physical and mental health demands of college life's new normal. Talk to a doctor, psychiatrist or dentist anytime anywhere and get the help you need. Or use our video library with information from prominent professionals who can help you assess and solve mental health problems."

Each service will be offered as add-on options alongside the comprehensive bundles that Call A Doctor Plus is already offering to colleges and universities. Bill Belanger, CEO of Healbright, noted, "We are thrilled to partner with Call a Doctor Plus to give students access to the mental health resources they need during this time of great uncertainty." Howard Reis, CEO of The Teledentists, added, "The TeleDentists is looking forward to working with Call A Doctor Plus in providing immediate remote dental care for students with dental emergencies."

The Student Virtual Care Program also provides other service options such as dermatology and discount prescription options.

In today's ever-changing world, students need the ability to access health services quickly and easily on their schedule. Call A Doctor Plus offers virtual care programs to further enhance college offerings regardless of where the student is located.

The Student Virtual Care Program is an inexpensive way for colleges and universities to provide powerful physical and mental health services, lowering dropout rates and keeping the student healthy and engaged in college life activities.

About Call A Doctor Plus

A first mover in the telehealth space providing a variety of virtual care services to employers for their employees. Call A Doctor Plus has offices throughout the country and specializes in the onboarding and implementation of all virtual care services. cadrplus.com

About The Teledentists

Founded by dentists with decades of private practice experience and healthcare business leaders recognized as industry telehealth pioneers, this innovative model saves patients time and money, reduces unnecessary Emergency Department visits and provides health payers and employers a more cost-effective option. theteledentists.com

About Healbright

Healbright offers hundreds of videos led by mental health professionals and subject matter experts on a variety of wellness topics. Their self-paced courses make mental wellness accessible, engaging, and confidential. healbright.com

