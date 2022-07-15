Call Center AI Market Size To Surpass $12,910.6 Million Size by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the global call center AI market accounted for a $1,982.9 million value, which is on the track to touching $12,910.6 million by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of over 23% from 2021 to 2030. The increasing customer engagement through social media and growing demand for upgraded data analytical abilities, to respond to customer inquiries, drive the market.

According to research, consumer switching costs U.S. firms over $100 billion annually. Because of this, it has become important for firms to enhance their customer services, to increase customer experience. Businesses streamline customer relationship management because of the early deployment of the AI technology in call centers.

Get the sample pages of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/call-center-ai-market/report-sample

Key Findings of Call Center AI Market Report

Google Cloud and Sprinklr partnered in January 2022 to support their customer experience management strategy. Sprinklr's agreement with Google will enable it to boost consumer awareness and expedite its go-to-market strategy.

to support their customer experience management strategy. Sprinklr's agreement with Google will enable it to boost consumer awareness and expedite its go-to-market strategy. One of the major industry trends is the growing emphasis on omnichannel customer communication. Customers now have a range of options for interacting with a business, including live chats, emails, social media, and websites, owing to the deployment of call center AI solutions, including chatbots and IVA.

In terms of solution usage, the call center AI market is led by the BFSI industry. This is owed to the growing demand of customers for flexibility and mobility while executing banking transactions.

is led by the BFSI industry. This is owed to the growing demand of customers for flexibility and mobility while executing banking transactions. Small & medium enterprises' revenue contribution will grow at a 24.0% CAGR during the forecast period. This will be because of the growing number of SMEs that are adopting call center AI solutions to solve customer queries faster and more effectively.

The cloud category will record the faster growth, at a 24.3% CAGR, from 2021 to 2030, because the cloud provides flexibility and remote access and the spans public, private, and hybrid cloud technologies.

A significant demand for AI solutions is generated by the contact centers of IT & telecom companies. Numerous IT and telecom firms are competing for the limited market base; thus, it is crucial for the players to offer high-quality services at reasonable prices.

Browse detailed report on Call Center AI Market Analysis, Size, New Trends, Emerging Opportunities, And Top Key Players By 2030

The North American call center AI market is set to produce $6,582.4 million revenue in 2030, which will have grown at a 23.3% CAGR during 2021–2030. This will be because of the rising expenditure across industries on call centers, to offer effective services to retain customers, and the existence of key companies in the region.

IVAs can aid agents in cross-selling and upselling to consumers, while assisting in making recommendations to potential prospects. Businesses use chatbots and virtual agents with AI capabilities to carry out a variety of automated operations, including balance verifying, placing orders, and responding to initial inquiries.

Call Center AI Market Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Professional Services



Training and Consulting





System integration and implementations





Support and Maintenance



Managed Services

By Application

Workforce Optimization

Predictive Call Routing

Journey Orchestration

Agent Performance Management

Sentiment Analysis

Appointment Scheduling

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premises

By End Use

BFSI

Retail & eCommerce

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Travel & Hospitality

Regional Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



Germany



Italy



Spain



U.K.

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa

Browse More Latest Reports

Contact Center Software Market Size, Overview, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2030

Project Portfolio Management Market Size, SWOT Analysis, Key Business Strategies and Demand Forecast to 2030

Metaverse Market Size, Segments, Emerging Technologies and Growth Forecast to 2030

Corporate Telephony Market Size, Growth Challenges, Opportunities and Forecast Report 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence