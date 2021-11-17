Call Center AI Market to grow by USD 1.90 bn from 2020 to 2025|Presence of a Large Number of Call Centers to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To help businesses improve their market position, the call center ai market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaya Holdings Corp., Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Zendesk Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Call Center AI Market 2021-2025:Scope

The report also covers the following areas:

Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The rising demand for AI-based intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots and increased usage of AI by organizations to offer enhanced customer support services will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the lack of information security and protection will hamper the market growth. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

BFSI



Retail And E-commerce



IT And Telecom



Media And Entertainment



Others

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



MEA

Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Key Regions

37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for call center AI in North America. The presence of a large number of call centers will facilitate the call center AI market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Call Center AI Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist call center AI market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the call center AI market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the call center ai market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of call center ai market vendors

Call Center AI Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.40% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.74 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Artificial Solutions International AB, Avaya Holdings Corp., Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Nuance Communications Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Zendesk Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

