Call for Award Applicants: Johnson & Johnson Seeks Female Researchers Working in Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson today announced that it is accepting applications for its 2021 Women in STEM2D (WiSTEM2D) Scholars Award, aimed at supporting assistant or associate academic professors in the disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Manufacturing and Design. For three years, each recipient will receive mentorship from leaders at Johnson & Johnson and a total $150,000 ($50,000 each year). The deadline for applications is Oct. 15, 2020 at 9 a.m. HST, and guidelines and additional details are available here: https://www.jnj.com/wistem2d-university-scholars .

Launched in June 2017, the Johnson & Johnson WiSTEM2D Scholars Award aspires to fuel development of female STEM2D leaders, and inspire career paths in STEM2D, by supporting the research of the awarded women in their respective STEM2D fields.

Dr. Naama Geva-Zatorsky, one of the 2019 winners of the Johnson & Johnson WiSTEM2D Scholars Award, along with her team of researchers at the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology, have developed what they describe as a simple, efficient COVID-19 testing kit where results can be obtained in less than one hour.

"COVID-19 has impacted global communities in so many different ways – in fact, data shows that it has already disproportionately impacted communities of color and women in varying ways, and without strong action it can impede progress on girls and women of all backgrounds entering STEM fields," said Cat Oyler, Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Janssen Global Services, LLC and WiSTEM2D University Sponsor. "Now more than ever, we remain committed to helping combat this by fostering and supporting female innovators like Dr. Geva-Zatorsky who will lead STEM2D breakthroughs and help change the trajectory of health for humanity."

An independent External Advisory Board will select the 2021 winners, each of whom will represent one of the STEM2D disciplines. Last year, more than 500 highly qualified applicants from across the world applied for the award.

In order to apply for the 2021 WiSTEM2D Scholars Award, the applicant must:

Submit a university or school department head letter of recommendation ( Each University / Institution can support one applicant per STEM 2 D discipline; 6 applicants in total ).

STEM D ). Write 1,000 words detailing the proposed area of research. One additional page can be added for images, or references.

Submit her resume (three pages, font size 11), including a list of publications, presentations, abstracts, current financial support already obtained, other folio work and two references.

Submit a brief outline of the budget for proposed research.

For more information and to apply for the 2021 Awards, visit: https://www.jnj.com/wistem2d-university-scholars .

About Johnson & Johnson WiSTEM2D

Building a diverse STEM2D community is one approach Johnson & Johnson is taking as part of a broader effort to accelerate the development of women leaders and support women at all stages of their life to improve global health and well-being and drive sustainable economic growth. Johnson & Johnson launched the WiSTEM2D (Women in Science, Technology, Math, Manufacturing and Design) program in 2015 to increase the representation of women in science and technical fields. The program's multifaceted approach is designed to engage females at three pivotal development stages in their lives:

Youth Programs (Ages 5 to 18 years): Johnson & Johnson is partnering with organizations to align curriculum in schools, augment program-based learning and engage Johnson & Johnson employees around the world as mentors to students.

University Talent: Johnson & Johnson is partnering with leading academic institutions to develop high-impact strategies for increasing the number of women enrolling in and graduating with STEM2D programs and degrees. At the graduate level, Johnson & Johnson has implemented to STEM2D Scholars Award to increase the number of women pursuing research in STEM2D fields.

Professionals: Johnson & Johnson is identifying and implementing best practices for attracting and retaining the world's best technical female talent in STEM2D careers.

