Call for Entrepreneurs in the Longevity Market to Showcase Their Innovative Solutions Before Top Investors and Other Thought Leaders for a Chance to Win $10,000

19th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit features top investors in aging

LAFAYETTE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mary Furlong & Associates (MFA) announced its call for applications to entrepreneurs and startup companies for the 19th Annual What's Next Longevity Venture Summit $10,000 Business Plan Competition. The application deadline is May 6.

"After 19 years, we have showcased some of the top innovators in age-tech worldwide with many of our Business Plan Competition winners going on to win other large competitions such as the AARP 'Disrupt Aging' national competition," said Mary Furlong, creator of the What's Next Longevity events. "This is not just winning $10,000 to fuel your idea. Finalists present to the top investors in this space as well as our virtual audience of potential distribution partners that offer invaluable strategic networking opportunities."

Leading in Longevity Business Deals

For nearly two decades the What's Next Longevity Venture Summit has focused on the longevity economy attracting a worldwide audience of more than 300 investors, entrepreneurs, senior living, home care, government agencies, nonprofits and other experts at the intersection of aging and technology. The event offers both learning and networking on the future trends to support an aging population with an economy based on people over age 50 that represents $8.3 trillion in spending today but will be $12.6 trillion by 2030 and will more than double in 2050 to $26.6 trillion.

Two thought leaders in investing and aging will keynote the event: Tom Kalil, chief innovation officer of Schmidt Ventures and former advisor to Presidents Obama and Clinton, and Sonia Arrison, founder of 100 Plus Capital and best-selling author and associate founder of Singularity University. The keynotes headline the hybrid three-day event with virtual programming June 6-7 and invitation-only in-person education and networking activities on June 7-8.

The top three finalists will pitch their business plans to a virtual audience and expert judges on June 7. In addition to winning $10,000 to support their innovation, the winner will also be invited to present at the THRIVE Center in Louisville, Ky., and will have the opportunity to present and exhibit at the next CABHI Summit in 2023.

The 2020 Business Plan Competition winner, Steve Xu, CEO and Founder of Sonica said, "This competition was a huge and motivating event for us since we are a small company working on advanced technology that doesn't always get recognized. It was valuable for my team to get this recognition from an outside perspective from all these judges who are all-stars. To us it is not about the prize money, it is about the recognition and acknowledgment that our company ideas are meaningful and have a purpose."

Judges for the Business Plan Competition include: Abby Levy, Primetime Partners, John Hopper, Ziegler Link·Age Longevity Fund, Christine Brocato, CommonSpirit, Richard Deulofeut, Trust Ventures, Jennifer Stybel, Pivotal Ventures, Rick Robinson, AgeTech Collaborative from AARP.

MFA is accepting applications through May 6 for this year's What's Next Longevity Venture Business Plan Competition. Learn more and apply online here:

www.boomerventuresummit.com .

The What's Next Longevity Venture Summit event sponsors include: AgeTech Collaborative from AARP, GetSetUp, Ageless Innovation, iN2L, CareLinx, Posit Science, Home Instead, Ziegler Link•Age, LifeBio, WAHVE, CDW, Nationwide and Sodexo.

