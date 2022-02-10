Call for entries open for 2022 Sharecare Awards, held in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced the call for entries for the 2022 Sharecare Awards, which recognize best-in-class productions and programs that promote well-being and embody the spirit of "sharing care." Now in its fourth year, the Sharecare Awards are held in association with The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter, which is renowned for the annual Emmy Awards.

Entries for the 2022 Sharecare Awards will be accepted through April 30, 2022, across 15 categories, including healthy living, chronic conditions, men's health, women's health, COVID care and pandemic response, and social storyteller, among others. Additionally, for the first time in the history of the Sharecare Awards, entry fees are being waived thanks to the generosity of the program's sponsors.

"We are proud to have recognized such a diverse set of individuals, businesses, and organizations for their incredible contributions to health and well-being through the Sharecare Awards over the years," said Donna Hill Howes, chief nursing officer and senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Sharecare. "We are confident that this year's entries will be the best yet, and we're delighted to extend an equal opportunity for anyone to participate in this incredible program that celebrates the meaningful impact that content creators and storytellers can make in a person's well-being journey."

This summer, Sharecare will announce category finalists, each of whom will be eligible for the Sharing Care Award, a special award bestowed to the finalist that receives the most votes from the general public. Additionally, the Sharecare Awards will confer special awards for individual impact and community well-being improvement. For the 2022 Sharecare Awards, winners will be revealed during a virtual celebration held throughout October across social media platforms.

The Sharecare Awards are operated through the Sharecare Foundation, a nonprofit entity that Sharecare established in support of this awards program. For more information about the Sharecare Awards, visit sharecareawards.org.

About The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, New York Chapter, founded in 1955, is the preeminent membership organization serving media professionals by offering career enhancing events and networking opportunities. New York NATAS fosters creativity and inspires artistic and technical excellence through the renowned Emmy® Award, the coveted peer-recognition symbol of distinction in regional television.

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Contact:

Sharecare PR Team

[email protected]

404.665.4305

SOURCE Sharecare