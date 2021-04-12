Call for Nominations: 2021 Top Private Equity Firms List

SYOSSET, N.Y., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection ® is accepting nominations for the 2021 Top Private Equity Firms for the Mid-Market list. The annual list recognizes private equity (PE) firms who have proven most effective for mid-market companies. The deadline to submit a nomination is May 1, 2021.

The Top Private Equity Firms list highlights those that invest in mid-market companies with a vision of strategic partnership. These firms also bring results-oriented expertise to the portfolio company and focus on what is best for the company's growth. Nominations will be evaluated on five metrics: commitment to the mid-market, partnership effectiveness, financial performance, resources, and social impact.

The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2021. To make a nomination Click Here .

For more information go to Top Private Equity Firms.

