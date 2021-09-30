Call For Papers Now Open For Display Week 2022

SID welcomes original papers on all aspects of the research, engineering, application, evaluation, and utilization of displays and visual information technology in 13 different technical areas, including active-matrix devices; automotive/vehicular displays and HMI technologies; emissive, microLED, and quantum-dot displays; flexible displays and e-paper; liquid-crystal technology; and organic light-emitting diodes (OLED). See the full list .

In addition to the broad range of technical areas, the Display Week 2022 International Technical Symposium will place emphasis on four special topics to address rapid growth in the following areas: Hyper-Realistic Displays (AR/VR/MR); Machine Learning for Displays; Outdoor Displays; and Conformable Wearable Displays. Submissions relating to these special topics in the field of information display are highly encouraged.

"We have several new topics this year that embrace where our industry is heading," said Dr. Takatoshi Tsujimura, president of SID. "These include hyper-realistic displays to address changes in education, healthcare, and the metaverse, outdoor displays that address both technologies and applications in areas such as mobile phones, automotive, public spaces, and buildings, and the topic of conformable wearable devices that enable displays or electronic devices to form on changeable, deformable surfaces such as human or animal bodies, textiles, or other stretchable structures."

"Display Week is a prestigious platform unveiling new discoveries in electronic display and visual information technology," he continued. "In addition to being shared before a worldwide audience of scientists, engineers, researchers and members of the academic community, papers presented during the event have a lasting impact as a part of display industry history for years to come."

The deadline for receipt of technical summaries/abstracts is Dec. 1. The deadline for late-news abstracts/summaries is Jan. 21, 2022. Notification of acceptance will be emailed by Jan. 31, 2022 (Feb. 14, 2022 for late-news abstracts/summaries). Authors of accepted papers will be directed to an online "Author's Kit" with instructions for the preparation of the paper to be published in the Symposium Digest.

Authors interested in submitting a paper should submit an abstract and technical summary at: www.scomminc.com/pcm/sid/sid.cfm and follow full submission guidelines.

Display Week 2022 will feature both physical and virtual components. Conference registration and additional details will be forthcoming on DisplayWeek.org.

About Display Week 2022

The 59th International Display Week Symposium and Seminar, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in San Jose, California, May 8-13, 2022. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2022, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2022), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022. SID is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

