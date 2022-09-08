CALL FOR PAPERS NOW OPEN FOR DISPLAY WEEK 2023

Display and imaging experts from industry and academia are invited to submit abstracts for papers featuring original research and insights by Dec. 1

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society for Information Display (SID) is pleased to announce that the Call for Papers is now open for Display Week 2023, which will be held May 21-26 in Los Angeles, CA. Display Week is the premier event for the global electronic display and imaging industry and showcases the latest discoveries, innovations and developments from technology creators, academia and the research community.

Display Week 2023

SID welcomes original papers on all aspects of the research, engineering, application, evaluation, and utilization of displays and visual information technology in 13 core technical areas, including active-matrix devices; applied vision/human factors; automotive/vehicular displays and HMI technologies; emissive, microLED, and quantum-dot displays; flexible displays and e-paper; liquid-crystal technology; and organic light-emitting diodes (OLED). See the full list.

In addition to the broad range of technical areas, the Display Week 2023 International Technical Symposium will place emphasis on four special topics to address rapid growth in the following areas: AR/VR/MR; Machine Learning for Displays; Outdoor Displays; and Sensors Integration and Multifunctional Displays. Submissions relating to these special topics in the field of information display are highly encouraged.

"Display Week is a prestigious platform unveiling new discoveries in electronic display and visual information technology," said Dr. Achin Bhowmik, president of SID. "In addition to being shared before a worldwide audience of scientists, engineers, researchers and members of the academic community, papers presented during the event have a lasting impact as a part of display industry history for years to come."

"Every year we have new and expanded topics that embrace where our industry is heading," he continued. "This year's new topics include sensors integration and multifunctional displays and expanded topics in the outdoor display arena, which aim to bring together contributions from authors from academia, display, and non-display companies that are developing technologies, display and component designs optimized for co-existence, new assembly or integration solutions, and software solutions for minimizing display impact on the respective components and functionalities."

The deadline for receipt of technical summaries/abstracts is Dec. 1. The deadline for late-news abstracts/summaries is Jan. 31, 2023. Notification of acceptance will be emailed by Jan. 31, 2023 (Feb. 14, 2023 for late-news abstracts/summaries). Authors of accepted papers will be directed to an online "Author's Kit" with instructions for the preparation of the paper to be published in the Symposium Digest.

Authors interested in submitting a paper should submit an abstract and technical summary at: www.scomminc.com/pcm/sid/sid.cfm and follow full submission guidelines.

About Display Week 2023

Display Week 2023, the 60th International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will be held in Los Angeles, CA, May 21-26, 2023. Serving as a catalyst for innovation, information and inspiration, Display Week supports and showcases the entire ecosystem of emerging electronic display and visual information technologies, and features a world-class exhibition with hands-on demos, hundreds of scientific presentations from pioneering scientists, special sessions with today's most forward-thinking business leaders, and an annual business conference devoted exclusively to the supply chain of these convergent industries. Thousands of attendees from the R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial disciplines flock to Display Week to find out what's new and what's next. Display Week also delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, highlights market-moving trends, and provides an expansive platform for networking that enhances career and business growth. For more information about Display Week 2023, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek2023), or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) has been powering the display technology industry since its inception in 1962. It is the only professional organization dedicated to the electronic display and visual information technology industries and plays a vital role in advancing the plethora of interwoven discoveries and applications from concept and research to manufacturing and market. As a worldwide platform, SID brings together the multiple facets of these industries to fully support the imaging and display ecosystems and help address growing consumer demand for seamless digital experiences through smart phones, televisions, mobile computers, immersive gaming and entertainment applications, online platforms, electric cars, wearables, smart homes, and an ever-expanding menu of devices and uses that have become engrained in the way we live, work and play. Additionally, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products at its annual International Symposium, Seminar & Exhibition (known as Display Week). To promote industry and academic technology development, and educate consumers, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which unites industry and academia all under one roof to demonstrate technology that will shape the future. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE SID