CALL FOR SOUTH ASIAN FILM SUBMISSIONS: AWARDS WORTH $8000

TSAFF is programmed via a competitive selection process, and Tasveer awards an Emerald Award (Recognition for Contributing to South Asian Cinema), 3 Audience Choice Awards and a Jury Award. Tasveer Film Fund (supported by Netflix in 2021) winners will be announced on the Closing Day of the Festival. Festival film submission forms must be completed online; submission fees range from $20 to $75 and film submissions are due by June 1st. Waivers are available.

Tasveer's South Asian Film Festival is the largest South Asian film festival in the United States. Seeking to provide a counterpoint to the images and stories prevalent in Bollywood, the festival encourages an atmosphere of thoughtful dialogue and creative inquiry, where filmmakers and audiences engage in lively discussions, forums, and other collaborative interactive formats. In 2021, the festival screened 88 films from 11 countries and welcomed 7,500 attendees over 10 days.

Tasveer invites submission of films on themes related to South Asia and its diaspora in its entirety: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the various diasporas across the world. Shorts, experimental films, documentaries, and narratives of any length will be accepted in any digital format. Films with a focus on issues of human rights and social justice are particularly sought.

Further questions about the festival and submissions can be directed to [email protected] . Filmmakers can submit films here: https://filmfreeway.com/TSAFF

Founded in 2002, Tasveer is a Seattle-based non-profit whose mission is to inspire social change through thought-provoking South Asian films, art and stories.

SOURCE Tasveer