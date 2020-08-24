Call out for Nominations for the 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' 2020, in Partnership with Wirex and The Fintech Times

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading payments platform, Wirex, in partnership with The Fintech Times, have launched their inaugural 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' 2020 to champion the female talent driving the future of digital currencies.

Building on the growing importance of cryptocurrency and the leading role it's expected to play in the future of the economy, the upcoming 2020 honour role will recognise 10 exceptional women who have used their skills, initiative and knowledge to make important contributions to the sector. Entries are open to anyone, whether you are a rising star or seasoned veteran in the field, to align with Wirex's vision of making cryptocurrency 'open to all'.

Since its inception in 2014, Wirex's vision has been focused on bringing cryptocurrency into the mainstream, and empowering everyone to take advantage of a world where all currencies, whether crypto or traditional, are equal. Offering a revolutionary platform that gives customers the ability to seamlessly buy, hold, exchange and spend multiple crypto and traditional currencies at over 54 million locations worldwide, Wirex are endeavouring to use this campaign to encourage women in particular to get involved in the cryptocurrency space.

Charlotte Wells, PR, Events and Communications Manager at Wirex, explained that with a considerable proportion of employees at Wirex being female, the campaign resonated with them on a personal level. "Myself and the women working at Wirex feel passionately about debunking the stereotype that only men can be involved in crypto, and we hope that offering this platform to celebrate women's achievements in the space will help to inspire others around the world. There are a lot of talented women that are rarely recognised, and so we hope that this initiative will bring the community together and showcase the power of women in the world of digital currencies."

The 'Rising Women in Crypto Power List' is part of a longer campaign that will run until November, culminating in a two-week long takeover of the Wirex's website and channels by the women of Wirex, during which the winners of the 'Power List' will be announced. The takeover will feature exclusive videos, content and articles from influential women working in fintech and cryptocurrency, as well as female Wirex employees, to share their insights, experiences and perspectives on women's involvement in cryptocurrency.

To create the list, Wirex is calling on the community to nominate both themselves and others that are playing a vital role in shaping the future of finance, software and blockchain. A team of carefully selected judges that are already playing pivotal roles in the sector will take a look at the nominees, to create a shortlist that will be announced on 2nd November with support from The Fintech Times.

Think you are or someone you know is a 'Rising Woman in Crypto'? To enter, simply fill out the short form here: https://wirexapp.com/blog/post/rising-women-in-crypto-power-list-2020-0211

About Wirex

Wirex is a worldwide digital payment platform and regulated institution that has forged new rules in the digital payments space. In 2015, the firm developed the world's first contactless payment card that gives users the ability to seamlessly spend crypto and traditional currencies in real life.

Wirex was created in 2014 by CEOs and co-founders Pavel Mateev and Dmitry Lazarichev, who identified the need to open up the esoteric world of cryptocurrencies and make digital money accessible for everyone. With the core aim of making it as easy as possible to use digital assets in everyday life, Wirex provides a trusted and cost-effective service for crypto and traditional currency transactions by incorporating the next generation of payments infrastructure integrated with cryptocurrency blockchains.

With over three million customers across 130 countries, the company offers secure accounts that allow customers to easily store, buy and exchange multiple currencies instantly at the best live rates on one centralised mobile app. Quick and simple money transfer options are available, as well as the freedom to spend 150+ traditional and cryptocurrencies in more than 54 million locations around the world using the Wirex card.

Wirex continues to develop the product in line with market developments, whilst adhering to regional regulations and securing appropriate licencing where it exists. A proven industry pioneer, Wirex introduced the world's first bitcoin reward programme, Cryptoback™, which earns cardholders up to 1.5% back in Bitcoin for every in-store transaction they make. They also launched their own native utility token, WXT, which entitles holders to rewards and incentives such as heavily-discounted fees and higher Cryptoback™ rewards.

Wirex is based in London with offices in Singapore, Kyiv, Tokyo, Toronto, Dallas and Atlanta. With over $3bn worth of transactions processed already and rapid expansion into new territories, Wirex is uniquely placed to support and promote the mass adoption of a cashless society through creative solutions.

