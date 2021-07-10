Call to Action Message From Supernanny- Jo Frost for Elijah's Law Nationally

NEW YORK, July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In Supernanny, she's better known as Nanny Jo. Jo Frost used problem-solving strategies, including discipline and follow-through, to assist parents in regaining control in their households. However, many didn't know that Jo frost suffers from food allergies, non-food allergies, and asthma. The following is an open letter from Jo Frost-Supernanny in support of the Elijah-Alavi Foundation and Elijah's Law, which is a law that tells childcare programs they must follow state food allergy guidelines and protocols to prevent, recognize and respond quickly to life-threatening anaphylactic reactions.

Elijah-Alavi Silvera Elijah's law

Jo Frost shares a heartfelt message and Call To Action support video for a little boy named Elijah-Alavi Silvera and a foundation named in his honor called Elijah-Alavi Foundation. Little Elijah lost his life due to a tragic incident while attending his childcare center. At three years of age, Elijah had suffered an anaphylaxis reaction due to a portion of food that contained allergen given to him by an educator, causing him to pass away soon after. Now, Jo Frost wants you to know and understand the importance of severe food allergies and the law named after Elijah, called Elijah's law, S218B. The law passed in the New York States on September 12th, 2019, requiring child care centers to follow guidelines for preventing and responding to food allergy anaphylaxis, and just recently a bill passed in Illinois, bill number HB0102, soon to be signed by the governor. Jo Frost wants others to take notice and adopt Elijah's Law in their hometown. She mentions that "We need change, and by working better together, we can make a difference."

"Everyone knows that no parent can ever be the same after losing a child. Since that day… that day, Almost everyone in their lives, old and new, understood Dina's and Thomas's process. They've crumbled, they have risen, they stood tall, and carried their broken hearts, always trying their best to move forward. Thomas and Dina and their son Sebastin have been through it, and I'm sure they will continue to go through it. Some people have asked them how are they doing this even in their sufferings fighting for awareness and education around food allergies. Candidly, I don't know but, I believe that it's the strength of their son, Elijah-Alavi, keeping them going. Thomas mentions that with almost every step they take, he can feel his knees ready to buckle from the weight of this heartbreak. Every. Single. Step. Then he remembers his other son Sebastin and kept going. Or, he'll look to his wife, Dina, and from that moment she'd entered his life; has been the foundation from which he stands and then takes one more step, with creating an internationally accredited food allergy training with their partners, PSAs, steering policies, passing Elijah's Law in New York State and now soon to be in others nationally, working on initiatives, working with groups, individuals and advocates, businesses and organizations to come together to do their part in helping to ensure that Elijah's life will continue and with it increasing the likelihood that people everywhere hear about how important it is to know the signs and treat the symptoms of severe food allergies and anaphylaxis.

I implore you to understand why it's important to have Elijah's Law in your hometown. Elijah's Law will ensure the proper food allergy protection and guidance are to be put in place so when you drop your kids off at their childcare centers, you will have peace of mind knowing that the staff has been properly trained to understand the signs and symptoms and how to treat anaphylaxis in the event of an emergency. Well, we are here. We are alive. We get to choose to do something. For Dina and Thomas, it's ensuring Elijah's life continues to have an impact on the world. It's ensuring his presence continues to echo. You are here. You are alive. You get to choose to do something, today, every day. What will it be? "We Need Change!" And by working BETTER TOGETHER, we can make a difference."

To help support the very important issue to get Elijah's law in your home town, please contact

Thomas Silvera- Co-Founder CEO/President

Elijah-Alavi Foundation

Office: 1(484) 460-2457

Email: [email protected]

www.elijahalavifoundation.org

Related Images

elijah-alavi-foundation.jpeg

Elijah-Alavi Foundation

Elijah-Alavi Silvera Elijah's law

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/572778200

SOURCE Elijah-Alavi Foundation