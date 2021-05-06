Call Your Mom This Mother's Day to Save Your Love Life

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ilios, the first dating app that allows users to connect based on astrology and numerology, is now available in Southern California for singles looking to find a deeper match that goes beyond surface and lifestyle.

"To set up your profile and find your most compatible matches, we need your birthdate and your time of birth. We all know our birthdate, but most need to pick up the phone and call their mother to find out the time. And with this weekend being Mother's Day, we thought it would be the perfect time for users to connect with their mom and kickstart their love life with our new app that uses astrology combined with numerology to help you find the most compatible connections," said Melanie Davidson, CEO, Ilios.

The Ilios app is live and available in Apple and Google stores. It merges UI/UX simplicity with Eastern, Western and Vedic astrology to help users understand their own personal character traits while matching based on compatible characteristics as suggested by the stars and planets utilizing proprietary algorithms.

Model, actress, and philanthropist Nargis Fakhri is one of Ilios' co-founders and the Chief Creative Officer. She joined the company because she saw the need for singles to find deeper matches in dating.

"I love astrology, I know my birth chart and who I will and will not get along with based on their chart, so why wouldn't I turn to it to find a love match? Time is precious, and we don't want to waste any more time with people who are not compatible trying to find out if they are a match, Ilios will help bypass that," said Fakhri.

Trevor Holmes, singer/songwriter who has appeared on American Idol and one of the stars on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, is another one of Ilios' co-founders and the Chief Influencer Officer who is still looking for his own love match.

"Growing up I wasn't that interested or involved in astrology, I must admit I thought it was a bit of a hoax. My mind has been changed completely. I believe in energy, and that we come from stardust. Nearly every first date I've ever gone on, one of the first questions was always 'what's your sign?' So, I knew Ilios would have huge value to a lot of people," said Holmes.

There are several options in the dating app landscape, but most are based on looks. While some apps use a zodiac sign as a profile feature, no one is using an algorithm based on Vedic astrology to find more compatible matches. The online dating market in the U.S. alone is a $1B industry and astrology apps make up a $2.2B market. The market is ripe for something new that presents opportunity for deeper compatibility - Ilios.

For users in the Southern California market, the free app needs 5,000 downloads/installs to activate the full functionality of the app and allow users to start meeting potential matches. If you are interested in learning more about the app or would like to speak with any of its principals, please contact, Gretchen Gailey.

