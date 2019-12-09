Callahan Financial Planning Opens Marin County Financial Advisory Practice in Mill Valley, CA

MILL VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callahan Financial Planning, a fiduciary financial planning and investment advisory company, has announced the opening of an office with Financial Advisors in Mill Valley, CA. The office is located at 100 Shoreline Hwy Ste 100B, Mill Valley, CA 94941.

Clients will be served by a team of 4 Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) practitioners, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder, an IRS Enrolled Agent, and supporting staff.

Callahan Financial Planning has seen significant growth since opening in 2010, as it pursues bringing its popular holistic, fee-only financial planning to more families across the country. The firm anticipates opening additional locations in the San Francisco Bay Area following this expansion, along with new offices in Denver, CO and Lincoln, NE offices planned next.

From this Mill Valley office, Callahan Financial Planning anticipates serving clients throughout Marin County, including residents of Mill Valley, Larkspur, Corte Madera, Novato, Sausalito, Tiburon, Fairfax, Marin City, Corte Madera, San Anselmo, Marinwood, and Lagunitas-Forest Knolls.

The planning services provided at the Mill Valley office are designed to integrate one's life goals with strategic planning around retirement, investments, income tax, and estate planning.

A typical client begins working with Callahan Financial Planning to prepare for retirement, and we recommend their financial advisory engagement include advice on reaching an investment portfolio with a level of risk appropriate for their age and situation, addressing any concentrated stock or stock options, and full coordination of income taxes and tax preparation.

Callahan Financial Planning Company is federally registered as an investment advisory firm with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the states of California, Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, and Texas. Financial advice from the firm is always fee-only, and in a fiduciary capacity, which ensures conflicts of interest are avoided or minimized when providing financial advice to consumers.

