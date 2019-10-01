Callan Hires Alex Ford as a Vice President, Consultant

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Alex Ford, MBA, joined the firm as a vice president. Effective today, he is based in the Denver office and reports to senior vice president and head of Callan's Denver Consulting office Janet Becker-Wold.

Mr. Ford joins Callan from Wilshire Consulting where he was most recently a vice president. Prior to his decade with Wilshire, he also worked for UBS Financial Services. Mr. Ford has a master of business administration from the University of Denver and a bachelor of science from the University of Colorado at Boulder, Leeds School of Business. He is also a Level II candidate for the chartered financial analyst (CFA) designation.

"We are thrilled to have Alex join the growing Denver office," said Ms. Becker-Wold. "His many years of serving a diverse range of institutional investor clients, including pension, defined contribution, endowment, foundation and hospitals, as well as his deep understanding of the manager selection process will bolster the Fund Sponsor Consulting group and our team."

"I am pleased to be joining a firm with as much rich history, depth of resources, and reach as Callan," said Mr. Ford. "Callan remains at the forefront of the industry, navigating an ever-changing investment landscape, and is well-respected among clients and peers alike. I look forward to joining the team of trusted advisers, working diligently on behalf of our clients and their beneficiaries to help secure their financial goals now and into the future."

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises on more than $2 trillion in total fund sponsor assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

