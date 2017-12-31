Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The Second Quarter And First Half Of 2018 And Increases Full Year Financial Guidance

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) announced today record sales and earnings for the second quarter and first half of 2018 and increased its full year 2018 sales and earnings guidance.

In the second quarter of 2018, as compared to the same period in 2017, the Company's net sales increased $91 million (30%) to $396 million, and earnings per share increased $0.30 (91%) to $0.63. These record financial results were driven by increased sales in all operating segments, all major product categories and all major regions. For the second quarter of 2018, compared to the second quarter of 2017, net sales increased as follows:

Woods + 5.2% U.S. + 38.7% Irons + 35.0% Europe + 8.0% Putters + 12.4% Japan + 24.5% Golf Balls + 35.1% Rest of Asia + 36.5% Gear & Other + 64.1% Other + 12.4%

As a result of the Company's better than expected first half, the Company increased its full year 2018 sales guidance to $1,210 million - $1,225 million as compared to its prior guidance of $1,170 million - $1,185 million. The Company also increased its full year 2018 earnings per share guidance to $0.95 - $1.00 compared to prior guidance of $0.77 - $0.82.

"The excellent start in Q1 has continued through Q2," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Callaway Golf Company. "Business around the globe remains strong with all major regions reporting significant sales growth and our new businesses, particularly TravisMathew, performing at or above plan. On the product side, we have strength across the entire line, especially with the Rogue line of woods and irons as well as the new Chrome Soft golf balls. We also continued to benefit from favorable market conditions. As a result, our EBITDA increased 62% during the second quarter compared to the prior year. I continue to be extremely pleased with our performance and our long term outlook."

GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company provided information on a non-GAAP basis. The purpose of this non-GAAP presentation is to provide additional information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the Company's business without non-recurring items. This non-GAAP information presents the Company's financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2017 excluding the non-recurring transaction and transition expenses related to the OGIO acquisition. The manner in which this non-GAAP information is derived is discussed in more detail toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information.

Summary of Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the second quarter of 2018 (in millions, except EPS):

2018 RESULTS (GAAP) NON-GAAP PRESENTATION Q2



2018 Q2 2017 Change Q2 2018



GAAP Q2 2017



non-GAAP Change Net Sales $396 $305 $91 $396 $305 $91 Gross Profit/



% of Sales $193 48.6% $148 48.7% $45 (10 b.p.) $193 48.6% $148 48.7% $45 (10 b.p.) Operating Expenses $118 $99 $19 $118 $97 $21 Pre-Tax Income $78 $48 $30 $78 $50 $28 Income Tax Provision $17 $16 $1 $17 $17 $0 Net Income $61 $31 $30 $61 $33 $28 EPS $0.63 $0.33 $0.30 $0.63 $0.34 $0.29

Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Change EBITDA $85 $52 $33

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company's net sales increased $91 million (30%) to $396 million, compared to $305 million for the same period in 2017. Net sales increased in all operating segments and regions, and across all major product categories. The increase in net sales is attributable to the strength of the Company's 2018 product line and continued brand momentum, a $6 million favorable impact resulting from changes in foreign currency rates, an increase in product launches during the first half of the year and improved market conditions. In addition, second quarter net sales of gear and accessories increased significantly as a result of the Company's acquisition of TravisMathew in the third quarter of 2017.

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company's gross margin decreased 10 basis points to 48.6% compared to 48.7% for the second quarter of 2017. This slight decrease was impacted by higher product costs as more technology is incorporated into the new launches, but was partially offset by increases in average selling prices, the TravisMathew business, which is accretive to gross margins, and the net favorable translation impact of changes in foreign currency rates.

Operating expenses increased $19 million to $118 million in the second quarter of 2018 compared to $99 million for the same period in 2017. This increase is primarily due to the addition in 2018 of operating expenses from the TravisMathew business as well as some variable expenses associated with higher core business net sales.

Second quarter 2018 earnings per share increased $0.30 (91%) to $0.63, which is a record second quarter for the Company, compared to $0.33 for the second quarter of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, 2017 second quarter earnings per share was $0.34, which excludes $0.01 per share related to the impact of the non-recurring OGIO transaction and transition expenses. The increased earnings in 2018 reflect the increased sales in the core business, the addition of the TravisMathew business, operating expense leverage, favorable foreign currency rates and hedging activities and a lower tax rate due to the tax reform legislation enacted at the end of 2017.

Summary of First Half 2018 Financial Results

The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the first half of 2018 (in millions, except EPS):

2018 RESULTS (GAAP) NON-GAAP PRESENTATION H1



2018 H1 2017 Change H1 2018



GAAP H1 2017



non-GAAP Change Net Sales $800 $613 $187 $800 $613 $187 Gross Profit/



% of Sales $393 49.2% $296 48.2% $97 100 b.p. $393 49.2% $296 48.2% $97 100 b.p. Operating Expenses $233 $203 $30 $233 $196 $37 Pre-Tax Income $158 $87 $71 $158 $93 $65 Income Tax Provision $34 $29 $5 $34 $31 $3 Net Income $124 $57 $67 $124 $61 $63 EPS $1.28 $0.59 $0.69 $1.28 $0.64 $0.64

H1 2018 H1 2017 Change EBITDA $171 $96 $75

For the first half of 2018, the Company's net sales increased $187 million (30%) to $800 million, compared to $613 million for the same period in 2017. Net sales increased in all operating segments and all regions, and across all major product categories. The increase in net sales is attributable to the strength of the Company's 2018 product line and continued brand momentum, a $17 million favorable impact resulting from changes in foreign currency rates, an increase in product launches during the first half of 2018 versus 2017, and improved market conditions. In addition, first half net sales of gear and accessories increased significantly as a result of the Company's acquisition of TravisMathew in the third quarter of 2017. For the first half of 2018, compared to the first half of 2017, net sales increased as follows:

Woods + 13.2% U.S. + 35.2% Irons + 46.0% Europe + 11.4% Putters + 18.3% Japan + 36.6% Golf Balls + 24.6% Rest of Asia + 35.9% Gear & Other + 48.9% Other + 9.9%

For the first half of 2018, the Company's gross margin increased 100 basis points to 49.2% compared to 48.2% for the first half of 2017. This increase reflects an overall increase in average selling prices, the addition of the TravisMathew business, which is accretive to gross margins, and the net favorable translation impact of changes in foreign currency rates, partially offset by higher product costs as more technology is incorporated into the new launches.

Operating expenses increased $30 million to $233 million in the first half of 2018 compared to $203 million for the same period in 2017. This increase is primarily due to the addition in 2018 of operating expenses from the TravisMathew business as well as some variable expenses associated with higher core business net sales.

First half 2018 earnings per share increased $0.69 (117%) to $1.28, which is a record first half for the Company, compared to $0.59 for the first half of 2017. On a non-GAAP basis, 2017 first half earnings per share was $0.64, which excludes $0.05 per share related to the impact of the non-recurring OGIO transaction and transition expenses. The increased earnings in 2018 reflect the increased sales in the core business, the addition of the TravisMathew business, operating expense leverage, favorable foreign currency rates and hedging activities and a lower tax rate due to the tax reform legislation enacted at the end of 2017.

Business Outlook for 2018

Basis for 2017 Non-GAAP Results . In order to make the 2018 guidance more comparable to 2017, as discussed above, the Company has presented 2017 results on a non-GAAP basis by excluding from 2017 the non-recurring expenses related to the OGIO and TravisMathew acquisitions ($0.07 per share for the full year and $0.02 for the third quarter). Furthermore, the Company excluded from full year 2017 earnings per share certain non-cash, non-recurring tax adjustments ($0.04 per share).

Full Year 2018

Given the Company's financial performance during the first half of 2018, the Company is increasing its full year 2018 financial guidance as follows:

Revised 2018 GAAP Estimate Previous 2018 GAAP Estimate 2017 Non-GAAP



Results Net Sales $1,210 - $1,225 million $1,170 - $1,185 million $1,049 million Gross Margins 46.8% 47.0% 46.0% Operating Expenses $445 million $444 million $393 million Earnings Per Share $0.95 - $1.00 $0.77 - $0.82 $0.53

The Company's revised 2018 net sales estimate of $1,210 million - $1,225 million represents an increase of $40 million over its prior estimate. This would result in net sales growth of 15% - 17% in 2018 compared to 2017. The estimated incremental sales growth versus previous estimates is expected to be driven by further increases in the core business (currently estimated at 8-10% full year sales growth compared to 2017, on a currency neutral basis), and increases in the TravisMathew business. The increases in core business are expected to be driven by the Rogue line of woods and irons, the new Chrome Soft golf balls, including continued success of the Truvis golf balls, and healthy market conditions. As a result of an overall strengthening of foreign currencies during the first half of 2018, the Company currently estimates that changes in foreign currency rates will positively impact 2018 full year net sales by approximately $14 million, a $5 million decrease from when the Company last gave guidance as the U.S. dollar strengthened during the second quarter of 2018.

The Company currently estimates that its 2018 gross margin will decrease 20 basis points from the prior estimate. This decrease is expected to be driven in most part by a strengthening of the U.S. dollar.

The Company estimates that its 2018 operating expenses will increase $1 million compared to prior estimates. Variable expenses related to higher sales are being mostly offset by a strengthening U.S. dollar. The Company continues to realize operating expense leverage as the top line continues to expand.

The Company increased its GAAP earnings per share guidance to $0.95 - $1.00 primarily due to the projected increase in net sales, operating expense leverage, and a lower estimated tax rate. The Company's 2018 earnings per share estimates currently assume a tax rate of approximately 21.5% and a base of 97 million shares.

The cadence of the Company's golf equipment launches in 2018 is skewed toward the first half of the year compared to 2017. As a result, all of the Company's projected sales and earnings growth for 2018 is expected to occur during the first half of the year. Consistent with the Company's expectations at the start of the year, the second half of the year is planned to decrease slightly compared to the same period in 2017. For the full year the Company expects sales growth of 15% – 17% in 2018 compared to 2017.

Third Quarter 2018

The Company currently estimates the following results for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 2017 non-GAAP results for the same period:

Q3 2018 GAAP Estimate Q3 2017 Non-GAAP Results Net Sales $243 - $253 million $244 million Earnings Per Share ($0.03) - $0.01 $0.05

The Company expects flat to 4% sales growth in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in 2017. This projection reflects no major product launches in the third quarter of 2018 versus the 2017 launch of the Company's EPIC Star Irons and Hybrids as well as the launch of the Odyssey Works Red & Black Putters. The addition of the TravisMathew business will partially offset the negative launch timing, and foreign currencies are expected to be slightly negative in the quarter.

The Company's GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter of 2018 is estimated to decrease by $0.04 - $0.08 compared to $0.05 of non-GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter of 2017. GAAP earnings per share for the third quarter of 2017 was $0.03. This projected decrease is due to launching fewer new products compared to the same period in 2017, while continuing to invest in the core and new businesses, and is partially offset by the favorable impact of the TravisMathew business. The Company's 2018 third quarter earnings per share estimates assume approximately 97 million shares, which is consistent with the third quarter of 2017.

Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP Information

The GAAP results contained in this press release and the financial statement schedules attached to this press release have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). To supplement the GAAP results, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as follows:

Constant Currency Basis. The Company provided certain information regarding the Company's financial results or projected financial results on a "constant currency basis." This information estimates the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current or projected future period financial results as compared to the applicable comparable period. This impact is derived by taking the current or projected local currency results and translating them into U.S. Dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates for the applicable comparable period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.

Adjusted EBITDA. The Company provides information about its results excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, as well as non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction-related expenses.

Other Adjustments. The Company presents certain of its financial results (i) excluding the 2017 non-recurring OGIO and TravisMathew transaction-related expenses and (ii) excluding the 2017 non-cash, non-recurring tax adjustments.

In addition, the Company has included in the schedules to this release a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. The non-GAAP information presented in this release and related schedules should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information may also be inconsistent with the manner in which similar measures are derived or used by other companies. Management uses such non-GAAP information for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-over-period comparisons and in forecasting the Company's business going forward. Management believes that the presentation of such non-GAAP information, when considered in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP information, provides additional useful comparative information for investors in their assessment of the underlying performance of the Company's business without regard to these items. The Company has provided reconciling information in the attached schedules.

Forward-Looking Statements

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) June 30,



2018 December 31,



2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 57,748 $ 85,674 Accounts receivable, net 242,023 94,725 Inventories 237,068 262,486 Other current assets 32,960 23,099 Total current assets 569,799 465,984 Property, plant and equipment, net 77,604 70,227 Intangible assets, net 281,279 282,187 Deferred taxes, net 65,538 91,398 Investment in golf-related ventures 70,777 70,495 Other assets 10,425 10,866 Total assets $ 1,075,422 $ 991,157 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 162,217 $ 176,127 Accrued employee compensation and benefits 30,754 40,173 Asset-based credit facilities 96,140 87,755 Accrued warranty expense 8,035 6,657 Other current liabilities 2,389 2,367 Income tax liability 9,792 1,295 Total current liabilities 309,327 314,374 Long-term liabilities 16,359 17,408 Total Callaway Golf Company shareholders' equity 740,682 649,631 Non-controlling interest in consolidated entity 9,054 9,744 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,075,422 $ 991,157

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 396,311 $ 304,548 Cost of sales 203,614 156,383 Gross profit 192,697 148,165 Operating expenses: Selling 83,261 68,102 General and administrative 24,408 22,155 Research and development 10,708 8,863 Total operating expenses 118,377 99,120 Income from operations 74,320 49,045 Other income (expense), net 3,861 (1,521) Income before income taxes 78,181 47,524 Income tax provision 17,247 16,050 Net income 60,934 31,474 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 67 31 Net income attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 60,867 $ 31,443 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.33 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.33 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 94,367 94,213 Diluted 96,928 96,197 Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 799,502 $ 613,475 Cost of sales 406,343 317,595 Gross profit 393,159 295,880 Operating expenses: Selling 166,221 139,864 General and administrative 46,302 45,019 Research and development 20,332 17,745 Total operating expenses 232,855 202,628 Income from operations 160,304 93,252 Other expense, net (2,173) (6,642) Income before income taxes 158,131 86,610 Income tax provision 34,466 29,256 Net income 123,665 57,354 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (57) 222 Net income attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 123,722 $ 57,132 Earnings per common share: Basic $1.31 $0.61 Diluted $1.28 $0.59 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 94,670 94,142 Diluted 96,981 96,073

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended



June 30, 2018 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 123,665 $ 57,354 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 9,766 8,497 Deferred taxes, net 30,273 33,028 Non-cash share-based compensation 6,464 5,402 (Gain)/loss on disposal of long-lived assets (3) 1,035 Unrealized (gains)/losses on foreign currency hedges (1,021) 1,550 Changes in assets and liabilities (164,057) (80,542) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,087 26,324 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (17,107) (12,186) Investments in golf related ventures (282) — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (57,890) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment — 560 Net cash used in investing activities (17,389) (69,516) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from (repayments of) credit facilities, net 8,385 (5,735) Repayments of long-term debt (1,083) — Exercise of stock options 1,258 3,085 Dividends paid, net (1,897) (1,882) Acquisition of treasury stock (22,301) (16,410) Distributions to non-controlling interests (821) (974) Net cash used in financing activities (16,459) (21,916) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 835 1,092 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (27,926) (64,016) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 85,674 125,975 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 57,748 $ 61,959

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Segment Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) Net Sales by Product Category Net Sales by Product Category Three Months Ended



June 30, Growth Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2017(1) Six Months Ended



June 30, Growth Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2017(1) 2018 2017 Dollars Percent Percent 2018 2017 Dollars Percent Percent Net sales: Woods $ 93,958 $ 89,276 $ 4,682 5.2% 3.4% $ 222,760 $ 196,851 $ 25,909 13.2% 10.5% Irons 111,059 82,285 28,774 35.0% 32.9% 206,268 141,296 64,972 46.0% 43.1% Putters 27,785 24,730 3,055 12.4% 10.2% 61,215 51,735 9,480 18.3% 14.7% Golf balls 65,882 48,767 17,115 35.1% 33.4% 120,804 96,991 23,813 24.6% 22.5% Gear/Accessories/Other 97,627 59,490 38,137 64.1% 62.1% 188,455 126,602 61,853 48.9% 46.0% $ 396,311 $ 304,548 $ 91,763 30.1% 28.2% $ 799,502 $ 613,475 $ 186,027 30.3% 27.6% (1) Calculated by applying 2017 exchange rates to 2018 reported sales in regions outside the U.S. Net Sales by Region Net Sales by Region Three Months Ended



June 30, Growth Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2017(1) Six Months Ended



June 30, Growth Non-GAAP Constant Currency vs. 2017(1) 2018 2017(2) Dollars Percent Percent 2018 2017(2) Dollars Percent Percent Net Sales United States $ 233,373 $ 168,253 $ 65,120 38.7% 38.7% $ 468,534 $ 346,517 $ 122,017 35.2% 35.2% Europe 46,325 42,912 3,413 8.0% 1.7% 97,527 87,529 9,998 11.4% 2.1% Japan 59,666 47,908 11,758 24.5% 22.2% 128,941 94,410 34,531 36.6% 31.9% Rest of Asia 33,059 24,216 8,843 36.5% 30.9% 57,834 42,569 15,265 35.9% 29.4% Other foreign countries 23,888 21,259 2,629 12.4% 9.2% 46,666 42,450 4,216 9.9% 6.6% $ 396,311 $ 304,548 $ 91,763 30.1% 28.2% $ 799,502 $ 613,475 $ 186,027 30.3% 27.6% (1) Calculated by applying 2017 exchange rates to 2018 reported sales in regions outside the U.S. (2) Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation of regional sales related to OGIO-branded products. Operating Segment Information Operating Segment Information Three Months Ended



June 30, Growth Six Months Ended



June 30, Growth 2018 2017 Dollars Percent 2018 2017 Dollars Percent Net Sales Golf Club $ 232,802 $ 196,291 $ 36,511 18.6% $ 490,243 $ 389,882 $ 100,361 25.7% Golf Ball 65,882 48,767 17,115 35.1% 120,804 96,991 23,813 24.6% Gear/Accessories/Other 97,627 59,490 38,137 64.1% 188,455 126,602 61,853 48.9% $ 396,311 $ 304,548 $ 91,763 30.1% $ 799,502 $ 613,475 $ 186,027 30.3% Income (loss) before income taxes: Golf clubs $ 50,751 $ 38,445 $ 12,306 32.0% $ 117,338 $ 73,398 $ 43,940 59.9% Golf balls 13,288 10,939 2,349 21.5% 25,813 22,460 3,353 14.9% Gear/Accessories/Other 24,069 11,877 12,192 102.7% 44,406 21,496 22,910 106.6% Reconciling items(1) (9,927) (13,737) 3,810 -27.7% (29,426) (30,744) 1,318 4.3% $ 78,181 $ 47,524 $ 30,657 64.5% $ 158,131 $ 86,610 $ 71,521 82.6% (1) Represents corporate general and administrative expenses and other income (expense) not utilized by management in determining segment profitability.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Supplemental Financial Information and Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 As



Reported As



Reported Acquisition



Costs(1) Non-



GAAP Net sales $ 396,311 $ 304,548 $ — $ 304,548 Gross profit 192,697 148,165 — 148,165 % of sales 48.6 % 48.7 % — 48.7 % Operating expenses 118,377 99,120 2,254 96,866 Income (loss) from operations 74,320 49,045 (2,254) 51,299 Other income (expense), net 3,861 (1,521) — (1,521) Income (loss) before income taxes 78,181 47,524 (2,254) 49,778 Income tax provision (benefit) 17,247 16,050 (761) 16,811 Net income (loss) 60,934 31,474 (1,493) 32,967 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 67 31 — 31 Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 60,867 $ 31,443 $ (1,493) $ 32,936 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.63 $ 0.33 $ (0.01) $ 0.34 Weighted-average shares outstanding: 96,928 96,197 96,197 96,197

(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisition of Ogio International, Inc in January 2017.

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Non-GAAP Reconciliation and Supplemental Financial Information (Unaudited) (In thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 2017 As



Reported As



Reported Ogio



Acquisition



Costs(1) Non-GAAP Net sales $ 799,502 $ 613,475 $ — $ 613,475 Gross profit 393,159 295,880 — 295,880 % of sales 49.2 % 48.2 % — 48.2 % Operating expenses 232,855 202,628 6,210 196,418 Income (loss) from operations 160,304 93,252 (6,210) 99,462 Other expense, net (2,173) (6,642) — (6,642) Income (loss) before income taxes 158,131 86,610 (6,210) 92,820 Income tax provision (benefit) 34,466 29,256 (2,098) 31,354 Net income (loss) 123,665 57,354 (4,112) 61,466 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest (57) 222 — 222 Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 123,722 $ 57,132 $ (4,112) $ 61,244 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 1.28 $ 0.59 $ (0.05) $ 0.64 Weighted-average shares outstanding: 96,981 96,073 96,073 96,073

(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisition of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017.

2018 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA 2017 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDA Quarter Ended Quarter Ended September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, 2017 2017 2018 2018 Total 2016 2016 2017 2017 Total Net income (loss) $ 3,060 $ (19,386) $ 62,855 $ 60,867 $ 107,396 $ (5,866) $ 123,271 $ 25,689 $ 31,443 $ 174,537 Interest expense, net 642 2,004 1,528 1,661 5,835 431 348 715 550 2,044 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,486 (4,354) 17,219 17,247 31,598 1,294 (137,193) 13,206 16,050 (106,643) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,309 4,799 4,737 5,029 18,874 4,204 4,045 4,319 4,178 16,746 EBITDA $ 9,497 $ (16,937) $ 86,339 $ 84,804 $ 163,703 $ 63 $ (9,529) $ 43,929 $ 52,221 $ 86,684 Ogio & TravisMathew acquisition costs 3,377 1,677 — — 5,054 — — 3,956 2,254 6,210 Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,874 $ (15,260) $ 86,339 $ 84,804 $ 168,757 $ 63 $ (9,529) $ 47,885 $ 54,475 $ 92,894

CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Third Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results (Unaudited) (In thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Total As



Reported Acquisition



Costs(1) Non-GAAP Net sales $ 243,604 $ — $ 243,604 Gross profit 104,902 (798) 105,700 % of sales 43.1 % — 43.4 % Operating expenses 98,865 2,579 96,286 Income (loss) from operations 6,037 (3,377) 9,414 Other expense, net (1,462) — (1,462) Income (loss) before income taxes 4,575 (3,377) 7,952 Income tax provision (benefit) 1,486 (1,134) 2,620 Net income (loss) 3,089 (2,243) 5,332 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 29 — 29 Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 3,060 $ (2,243) $ 5,303 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ 0.05 Weighted-average shares outstanding: 96,879 96,879 96,879

(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisitions of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017, and TravisMathew, LLC in August 2017.

Year Ended December 31, 2017 Total As



Reported Acquisition



Costs(1) Non-Cash



Tax



Adjustment(2) Non-GAAP Net sales $ 1,048,736 $ — $ — $ 1,048,736 Gross profit 480,448 (2,439) — 482,887 % of sales 45.8 % — — 46.0 % Operating expenses 401,611 8,825 — 392,786 Income (loss) from operations 78,837 (11,264) — 90,101 Other expense, net (10,782) — — (10,782) Income (loss) before income taxes 68,055 (11,264) — 79,319 Income tax provision (benefit) 26,388 (4,118) 3,394 27,112 Net income (loss) 41,667 (7,146) (3,394) 52,207 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 861 — — 861 Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company $ 40,806 $ (7,146) $ (3,394) $ 51,346 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: $0.42 ($0.07) ($0.04) $ 0.53 Weighted-average shares outstanding: 96,577 96,577 96,577 96,577

(1) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the acquisitions of Ogio International, Inc. in January 2017, and TravisMathew, LLC in August 2017. (2) Represents approximately $7.5 million of non-recurring income tax expense resulting from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, partially offset by a non-recurring benefit of approximately $4.1 million related to the revaluation of taxes on intercompany transactions, resulting from the 2016 release of the valuation allowance against the Company's U.S. deferred tax assets.

