Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The Third Quarter Of 2020
- Third quarter 2020 net sales of $476 million, a 12% increase compared to the third quarter of 2019.
- Third quarter 2020 net income of $52 million, a 69% increase compared to $31 million in the third quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2020 net income was $58 million, a 69% increase compared to $34 million in the third quarter of 2019.
- Third quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share of $0.54, a 69% increase compared to $0.32 in the third quarter of 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, third quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share increased to $0.60, a 67% increase compared to $0.36 in the third quarter of 2019.
- Third quarter 2020 adjusted EBITDAS of $87 million, a 53% increase compared to $57 million in the third quarter of 2019.
CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Company (the "Company") (NYSE:ELY) announced today financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
"The world is embracing golf in a way that has led to a record quarter for the industry and our company," commented Chip Brewer, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Our golf business is now experiencing unprecedented demand and our soft goods business is recovering significantly more quickly than we expected; our third quarter results reflect this momentum. Our recent investments into our e-commerce capabilities have proven particularly valuable, showing strong growth across all of our business segments this year including 108% growth in e-commerce for our apparel brands in Q3."
Mr. Brewer continued, "Although we expect some level of continued volatility due to the ongoing pandemic, Q3's trends have thus far continued into Q4 and, perhaps more importantly, we also now appreciate even more that all of our businesses are likely to be favored in both the realities of the current world and likely consumer trends post-pandemic. All of our business segments, as well as the Topgolf business, support an outdoor, active and healthy way of life that is compatible with a world of social distancing. These are key factors that will likely be important for consumers over the next several months and will also likely continue post-pandemic."
GAAP and Non-GAAP Results
In addition to the Company's results prepared in accordance with GAAP, the Company provided information on a non-GAAP basis. The purpose of this non-GAAP presentation is to provide additional information to investors regarding the underlying performance of the Company's business without certain non-cash amortization of intangibles and other assets related to the Company's acquisitions, non-recurring transaction and transition costs related to acquisitions, and other non-recurring costs, including costs related to the transition to the Company's new North American Distribution Center, implementation of a new IT system for Jack Wolfskin, severance costs related to the Company's cost-reduction initiatives, the $174 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Jack Wolfskin goodwill and trade name, as well as non-cash amortization of the debt discount related to the Company's convertible notes. The Company also provided sales information on a constant currency basis and information regarding its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, non-cash stock compensation expense, and the non-recurring and non-cash items previously mentioned ("Adjusted EBITDAS"). The manner in which this non-GAAP information is derived is discussed further toward the end of this release, and the Company has provided in the tables to this release a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information.
Summary of Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the third quarter of 2020 (in millions, except EPS):
|
GAAP RESULTS
|
NON-GAAP PRESENTATION
|
Q3 2020
|
Q3 2019
|
Change
|
Q3 2020
Non-GAAP
|
Q3 2019
|
Change
|
Net Sales
|
$476
|
$426
|
$50
|
$476
|
$426
|
$50
|
Gross Profit
% of Sales
|
$201
42.2%
|
$191
44.9%
|
$10
(270) bps
|
$203
42.7%
|
$191
44.9%
|
$12
(220) bps
|
Operating Expenses
|
$137
|
$151
|
($14)
|
$135
|
$147
|
($12)
|
Other Income /
|
($6)
|
($7)
|
$1
|
($3)
|
($7)
|
$4
|
Income Tax
|
$5
|
$2
|
$3
|
$7
|
$3
|
$4
|
Net Income/(Loss)
|
$52
|
$31
|
$21
|
$58
|
$34
|
$24
|
Earnings/
|
$0.54
|
$0.32
|
$0.22
|
$0.60
|
$0.36
|
$0.24
|
Q3 2020
|
Q3 2019
|
Change
|
Adjusted EBITDAS
|
$87
|
$57
|
$30
For the third quarter of 2020, the Company's net sales increased $50 million (12%) to $476 million, a new third quarter record for the Company, compared to $426 million for the same period in 2019. This increase was driven by a 27% increase in the Golf Equipment Segment resulting from an unexpected escalated interest in golf and demand for golf products as well as the strength of the Company's product offerings across all skill levels. The Company's soft goods segment is also recovering faster than expected with third quarter 2020 sales decreasing only 3.4% versus the same period in 2019. Changes in foreign currency rates had an $8 million favorable impact on third quarter 2020 net sales.
For the third quarter of 2020, the Company's gross margin decreased 270 basis points to 42.2% compared to 44.9% for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin decreased 220 basis points to 42.7% compared to 44.9% for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease is primarily attributable to a decline in gross margin in the soft goods segment due to the impact of COVID-19 on that business, including the decreased sales and the Company's proactive inventory reduction initiatives, and was partially offset by favorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates, an increase in the Company's e-commerce sales and a slight increase in golf equipment gross margins.
Operating expenses decreased $14 million to $137 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $151 million for the same period in 2019. Non-GAAP operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were $135 million, a decrease of $12 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily driven by lower travel and entertainment costs as well as the cost reduction efforts the Company began implementing in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Third quarter 2020 fully diluted earnings per share was $0.54, compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $0.32 for the third quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP third quarter 2020 earnings per share was $0.60, compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $0.36 for the third quarter of 2019.
Summary of First Nine Months 2020 Financial Results
The Company announced the following GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the first nine months of 2020 (in millions, except EPS):
|
GAAP RESULTS
|
NON-GAAP PRESENTATION
|
First Nine
|
First Nine
|
Change
|
First Nine
Non-GAAP
|
First Nine
|
Change
|
Net Sales
|
$1,215
|
$1,389
|
($174)
|
$1,215
|
$1,389
|
($174)
|
Gross Profit
% of Sales
|
$518
42.7%
|
$637
45.8%
|
($119)
(310) bps
|
$525
43.3%
|
$647
46.6%
|
($122)
(330) bps
|
Operating Expenses
|
$592
|
$481
|
$111
|
$410
|
$468
|
($58)
|
Other Income
|
($7)
|
($28)
|
$21
|
($3)
|
($24)
|
$21
|
Income Tax Provision
|
$7
|
$19
|
($12)
|
$19
|
$25
|
($6)
|
Net Income/(Loss)
|
($86)
|
$109
|
($195)
|
$94
|
$130
|
($36)
|
Earnings/(Loss)
|
($0.92)
|
$1.13
|
($2.05)
|
$0.98
|
$1.35
|
($0.37)
|
Q3 YTD 2020
|
Q3 YTD 2019
|
Change
|
Adjusted EBITDAS
|
$175
|
$216
|
($41)
For the first nine months of 2020, the Company's net sales decreased $174 million (13%) to $1,215 million, compared to $1,389 million for the same period in 2019. This decrease reflects decreased sales in both the golf equipment and soft goods operating segments globally due to the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary closure of most of the Company's operations and retail doors during the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was partially offset by a significant increase in the Company's e-commerce sales for the first nine months of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Changes in foreign currency rates had a $2 million positive impact on first nine months of 2020 net sales.
For the first nine months of 2020, the Company's gross margin decreased 310 basis points to 42.7% compared to 45.8% for the same period in 2019. Non-GAAP gross margin decreased 330 basis points to 43.3% compared to 46.6% for the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in non-GAAP gross margin is primarily attributable to the decrease in sales related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the proactive soft goods inventory reduction initiatives, and costs associated with idle facilities during the government mandated shut-down. The decrease in gross margin during the first nine months was partially offset by an increase in the Company's e-commerce business.
Operating expenses increased $111 million to $592 million in the first nine months of 2020 compared to $481 million for the same period in 2019. The increase is primarily due to a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge related to the Jack Wolfskin goodwill and trade name. Excluding the non-cash impairment charge and other items mentioned above, non-GAAP operating expenses were $410 million for the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $58 million compared to the first nine months of 2019. This decrease was driven by the cost reduction actions the Company began in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as lower variable expenses.
First nine months of 2020 loss per share was $0.92, compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $1.13 for the first nine months of 2019. Excluding the impairment charge and the other non-recurring items mentioned above, first nine months of 2020 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share was $0.98, compared to fully diluted earnings per share of $1.35 for the first nine months of 2019. The non-GAAP earnings for the first nine months of 2020 included foreign currency related gains of approximately $0.20 per share (including approximately $0.09 per share related to the settlement of a cross-currency swap program), compared to approximately $0.01 per share of foreign currency related gains for the comparable period in 2019.
Outlook
The Company previously reported that it suspended its prior financial guidance for 2020 due to the uncertainty around the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, while both the Company's golf and apparel businesses have been recovering more quickly than the Company expected, there has been a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases around the globe as well as some increase in regulatory restrictions designed to mitigate the COVID-19 impact. As a result, the Company is not providing financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP Information
The GAAP results contained in this press release and the financial statement schedules attached to this press release have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). To supplement the GAAP results, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information as follows:
Constant Currency Basis. The Company provided certain information regarding the Company's financial results or projected financial results on a "constant currency basis." This information estimates the impact of changes in foreign currency rates on the translation of the Company's current or projected future period financial results as compared to the applicable comparable period. This impact is derived by taking the current or projected local currency results and translating them into U.S. dollars based upon the foreign currency exchange rates for the applicable comparable period. It does not include any other effect of changes in foreign currency rates on the Company's results or business.
Non-Recurring and Non-cash Adjustments. The Company provided information excluding certain non-cash amortization of intangibles and other assets related to the Company's acquisitions, non-recurring transaction and transition costs related to acquisitions, and other non-recurring costs, including costs related to the transition to the Company's new North American Distribution Center, implementation of a new IT system for Jack Wolfskin, severance costs related to the Company's cost-reduction initiatives, the $174 million non-cash impairment charge related to the Jack Wolfskin goodwill and trade name, as well as non-cash amortization of the debt discount related to the Company's convertible notes.
Adjusted EBITDAS. The Company provides information about its results excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, non-cash stock compensation expense, and the non-recurring and non-cash items referenced above.
In addition, the Company has included in the schedules to this release a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. The non-GAAP information presented in this release and related schedules should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for any measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information may also be inconsistent with the manner in which similar measures are derived or used by other companies. Management uses such non-GAAP information for financial and operational decision-making purposes and as a means to evaluate period-over-period comparisons and in forecasting the Company's business going forward. Management believes that the presentation of such non-GAAP information, when considered in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP information, provides additional useful comparative information for investors in their assessment of the underlying performance of the Company's business with regard to these items. The Company has provided reconciling information in the attached schedules.
|
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
286,656
|
$
|
106,666
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
239,650
|
140,455
|
Inventories
|
324,852
|
456,639
|
Other current assets
|
73,988
|
85,590
|
Total current assets
|
925,146
|
789,350
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
145,758
|
132,760
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
186,721
|
160,098
|
Intangible assets, net
|
531,014
|
697,166
|
Deferred taxes, net
|
51,872
|
73,948
|
Investment in golf-related ventures
|
111,442
|
90,134
|
Other assets
|
14,355
|
17,092
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,966,308
|
$
|
1,960,548
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
245,053
|
$
|
276,300
|
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
|
33,522
|
46,891
|
Asset-based credit facilities
|
30,235
|
144,580
|
Accrued warranty expense
|
9,640
|
9,636
|
Current operating lease liabilities
|
28,011
|
26,418
|
Long-term debt, current portion
|
14,623
|
7,317
|
Income tax liability
|
10,326
|
12,104
|
Total current liabilities
|
371,410
|
523,246
|
Long-term debt
|
651,011
|
443,259
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
170,732
|
137,696
|
Long-term liabilities
|
84,621
|
88,994
|
Total Callaway Golf Company shareholders' equity
|
688,534
|
767,353
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
1,966,308
|
$
|
1,960,548
|
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
|
Three Months Ended
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net sales
|
$
|
475,559
|
$
|
426,217
|
Cost of sales
|
274,826
|
234,828
|
Gross profit
|
200,733
|
191,389
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling
|
93,855
|
101,984
|
General and administrative
|
33,230
|
36,378
|
Research and development
|
10,139
|
12,538
|
Total operating expenses
|
137,224
|
150,900
|
Income from operations
|
63,509
|
40,489
|
Other expense, net
|
(5,717)
|
(7,313)
|
Income before income taxes
|
57,792
|
33,176
|
Income tax provision
|
5,360
|
2,128
|
Net income
|
$
|
52,432
|
$
|
31,048
|
Earnings per common share:
|
Basic
|
$0.56
|
$0.33
|
Diluted
|
$0.54
|
$0.32
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
94,171
|
94,100
|
Diluted
|
96,612
|
96,287
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Net sales
|
$
|
1,214,831
|
$
|
1,389,122
|
Cost of sales
|
696,369
|
752,483
|
Gross profit
|
518,462
|
636,639
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling
|
285,082
|
334,418
|
General and administrative
|
98,972
|
108,739
|
Research and development
|
33,399
|
38,158
|
Goodwill and trade name impairment
|
174,269
|
—
|
Total operating expenses
|
591,722
|
481,315
|
Income/(loss) from operations
|
(73,260)
|
155,324
|
Other expense, net
|
(6,518)
|
(27,985)
|
Income/(loss) before income taxes
|
(79,778)
|
127,339
|
Income tax provision
|
6,580
|
18,892
|
Net Income/(loss)
|
(86,358)
|
108,447
|
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|
—
|
(179)
|
Net income/(loss) attributable to Callaway Golf Company
|
$
|
(86,358)
|
$
|
108,626
|
Earnings/(loss) per common share:
|
Basic
|
($0.92)
|
$1.15
|
Diluted
|
($0.92)
|
$1.13
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
Basic
|
94,207
|
94,284
|
Diluted
|
94,207
|
96,197
|
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(86,358)
|
$
|
108,447
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28,668
|
25,471
|
Lease amortization expense
|
24,293
|
23,615
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
3,024
|
2,428
|
Debt discount amortization
|
3,857
|
—
|
Inventory step-up on acquisition
|
—
|
10,703
|
Impairment loss
|
174,269
|
—
|
Deferred taxes, net
|
(117)
|
8,407
|
Non-cash share-based compensation
|
8,066
|
9,476
|
Loss on disposal of long-lived assets
|
297
|
649
|
Gain on conversion of note receivable
|
(1,252)
|
—
|
Unrealized net (gains) losses on hedging instruments
|
(8,899)
|
999
|
Changes in assets and liabilities
|
(23,297)
|
(126,342)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
122,551
|
63,853
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Capital expenditures
|
(30,911)
|
(36,843)
|
Investments in golf related ventures
|
(19,999)
|
—
|
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
—
|
(463,105)
|
Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|
8
|
43
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(50,902)
|
(499,905)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
|
258,750
|
—
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
37,728
|
493,167
|
Premium paid for capped call confirmations
|
(31,775)
|
—
|
Debt issuance cost
|
(9,143)
|
(19,088)
|
(Repayments of) proceeds from credit facilities, net
|
(114,345)
|
70,411
|
Repayments of long-term debt
|
(8,203)
|
(34,298)
|
Repayments of financing leases
|
(530)
|
(583)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
130
|
—
|
Dividends paid, net
|
(1,891)
|
(2,834)
|
Acquisition of treasury stock
|
(22,143)
|
(27,505)
|
Purchase of non-controlling interest
|
—
|
(18,538)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
108,578
|
460,732
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(237)
|
(445)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
179,990
|
24,235
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
106,666
|
63,981
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
$
|
286,656
|
$
|
88,216
|
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
|
Net Sales by Product Category
|
Net Sales by Product Category
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Growth/(Decline)
|
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency
vs. 2019(1)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Decline
|
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency
vs. 2019(1)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
2020
|
2019
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Net sales:
|
Golf Clubs
|
$
|
209,356
|
$
|
168,005
|
$
|
41,351
|
24.6%
|
23.5%
|
$
|
616,620
|
$
|
653,531
|
$
|
(36,911)
|
-5.6%
|
-5.6%
|
Golf Balls
|
57,921
|
42,497
|
15,424
|
36.3%
|
35.1%
|
152,261
|
172,943
|
(20,682)
|
-12.0%
|
-11.9%
|
Apparel
|
125,609
|
139,998
|
(14,389)
|
-10.3%
|
-13.0%
|
239,201
|
309,439
|
(70,238)
|
-22.7%
|
-23.4%
|
Gear and Other
|
82,673
|
75,717
|
6,956
|
9.2%
|
6.7%
|
206,749
|
253,209
|
(46,460)
|
-18.3%
|
-18.5%
|
$
|
475,559
|
$
|
426,217
|
$
|
49,342
|
11.6%
|
9.7%
|
$
|
1,214,831
|
$
|
1,389,122
|
$
|
(174,291)
|
-12.5%
|
-12.7%
|
(1) Calculated by applying 2019 exchange rates to 2020 reported sales in regions outside the U.S.
|
Net Sales by Region
|
Net Sales by Region
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Growth/(Decline)
|
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency
vs. 2019(1)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Decline
|
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency
vs. 2019(1)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
2020
|
2019
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Net Sales
|
United States
|
$
|
214,619
|
$
|
161,631
|
$
|
52,988
|
32.8%
|
32.8%
|
$
|
603,836
|
$
|
658,051
|
$
|
(54,215)
|
-8.2%
|
-8.2%
|
Europe
|
134,680
|
133,351
|
1,329
|
1.0%
|
-3.9%
|
281,473
|
341,594
|
(60,121)
|
-17.6%
|
-18.5%
|
Japan
|
56,530
|
64,176
|
(7,646)
|
-11.9%
|
-13.0%
|
158,517
|
193,080
|
(34,563)
|
-17.9%
|
-19.0%
|
Rest of World
|
69,730
|
67,059
|
2,671
|
4.0%
|
2.5%
|
171,005
|
196,397
|
(25,392)
|
-12.9%
|
-11.4%
|
$
|
475,559
|
$
|
426,217
|
$
|
49,342
|
11.6%
|
9.7%
|
$
|
1,214,831
|
$
|
1,389,122
|
$
|
(174,291)
|
-12.5%
|
-12.7%
|
(1) Calculated by applying 2019 exchange rates to 2020 reported sales in regions outside the U.S.
|
Operating Segment Information
|
Operating Segment Information
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
Growth/(Decline)
|
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency
vs. 2019(1)
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
Decline
|
Non-GAAP
Constant
Currency
vs. 2019(1)
|
2020
|
2019
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
2020
|
2019
|
Dollars
|
Percent
|
Percent
|
Net Sales
|
Golf Equipment
|
$
|
267,277
|
$
|
210,502
|
$
|
56,775
|
27.0%
|
25.8%
|
$
|
768,881
|
$
|
826,474
|
$
|
(57,593)
|
-7.0%
|
-6.9%
|
Apparel, Gear and Other
|
208,282
|
215,715
|
(7,433)
|
-3.4%
|
-6.1%
|
445,950
|
562,648
|
(116,698)
|
-20.7%
|
-21.2%
|
$
|
475,559
|
$
|
426,217
|
$
|
49,342
|
11.6%
|
9.7%
|
$
|
1,214,831
|
$
|
1,389,122
|
$
|
(174,291)
|
-12.5%
|
-12.7%
|
Income (loss) before income taxes:
|
Golf Equipment
|
$
|
56,784
|
$
|
23,124
|
$
|
33,660
|
145.6%
|
$
|
144,585
|
$
|
148,782
|
$
|
(4,197)
|
-2.8%
|
Apparel, Gear and Other
|
25,909
|
34,877
|
(8,968)
|
-25.7%
|
10,399
|
68,909
|
(58,510)
|
-84.9%
|
Reconciling items(2)
|
(24,901)
|
(24,825)
|
(76)
|
0.3%
|
(234,762)
|
(90,352)
|
(144,410)
|
159.8%
|
$
|
57,792
|
$
|
33,176
|
$
|
24,616
|
74.2%
|
$
|
(79,778)
|
$
|
127,339
|
$
|
(207,117)
|
-162.7%
|
(1) Calculated by applying 2019 exchange rates to 2020 reported sales in regions outside the U.S.
|
(2) Amount includes corporate general and administrative expenses and other income (expense) not utilized by management in determining segment profitability, as well as amortization expense of intangible assets from the acquisitions of OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. In addition, the reconciling items for 2020 include (i) an impairment charge of $174.3 million related to Jack Wolfskin, (ii) the non-cash amortization of the debt discount on the convertible notes issued in May 2020, and (iii) certain non-recurring costs, including costs associated with the Company's transition to its new North America Distribution Center and the implementation of new IT systems for Jack Wolfskin, as well as $4.8 million of severance related to the Company's cost reduction initiatives. Reconciling items for 2019 represent certain non-recurring and non-cash costs, including costs associated with the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin and the amortization of the inventory step-up related to the Jack Wolfskin acquisition.
|
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
GAAP
|
Non-Cash
|
Non-Cash
|
Other Non-
|
Non-
|
GAAP
|
Non-Cash
|
Acquisition
|
Non-
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
200,733
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(2,366)
|
$
|
203,099
|
$
|
191,389
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
191,389
|
Operating expenses, net
|
137,224
|
1,235
|
—
|
1,178
|
134,811
|
150,900
|
1,208
|
3,009
|
146,683
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
63,509
|
(1,235)
|
—
|
(3,544)
|
68,288
|
40,489
|
(1,208)
|
(3,009)
|
44,706
|
Other expense, net
|
(5,717)
|
—
|
(2,415)
|
—
|
(3,302)
|
(7,313)
|
—
|
—
|
(7,313)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
5,360
|
(284)
|
(555)
|
(815)
|
7,014
|
2,128
|
(278)
|
(692)
|
3,098
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway
|
$
|
52,432
|
$
|
(951)
|
$
|
(1,860)
|
$
|
(2,729)
|
$
|
57,972
|
$
|
31,048
|
$
|
(930)
|
$
|
(2,317)
|
$
|
34,295
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
$
|
0.54
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
0.60
|
$
|
0.32
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
0.36
|
(1) Represents amortization expense of intangible assets from the acquisitions of OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin.
|
(2) Represents the non-cash amortization of the debt discount on the convertible notes issued in May 2020.
|
(3) Represents non-recurring costs associated with the Company's transition to its new North America Distribution Center, implementation of new IT systems for Jack Wolfskin, and $0.7 million of severance related to the Company's cost reduction initiatives.
|
(4) Represents certain non-recurring costs, including consulting, professional fees and other costs associated with the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin.
|
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
|
Nine Months Ended September 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
GAAP
|
Non-Cash
|
Non-Cash
|
Other Non-
|
Non-
|
GAAP
|
Non-Cash
|
Acquisition
|
Non-
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
518,462
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(6,988)
|
$
|
525,450
|
$
|
636,639
|
$
|
(10,703)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
647,342
|
Operating expenses
|
591,722
|
177,861
|
—
|
3,994
|
409,867
|
481,315
|
3,624
|
9,335
|
468,356
|
Income (loss) from operations
|
(73,260)
|
(177,861)
|
—
|
(10,982)
|
115,583
|
155,324
|
(14,327)
|
(9,335)
|
178,986
|
Other expense, net
|
(6,518)
|
—
|
(3,914)
|
—
|
(2,604)
|
(27,985)
|
—
|
(3,896)
|
(24,089)
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
6,580
|
(8,750)
|
(900)
|
(2,526)
|
18,756
|
18,892
|
(3,295)
|
(3,043)
|
25,230
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Callaway
|
$
|
(86,358)
|
$
|
(169,111)
|
$
|
(3,014)
|
$
|
(8,456)
|
$
|
94,223
|
$
|
108,626
|
$
|
(11,032)
|
$
|
(10,188)
|
$
|
129,846
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|
$
|
(0.92)
|
$
|
(1.80)
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.98
|
$
|
1.13
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
$
|
1.35
|
(1) Represents amortization expense of intangible assets from the acquisitions of OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. In addition, 2020 includes an impairment charge of $174.3 million related to Jack Wolfskin, and 2019 includes the amortization of the inventory step-up recorded in connection with the Jack Wolfskin acquisition.
|
(2) Represents the non-cash amortization of the debt discount on the convertible notes issued in May 2020.
|
(3) Represents certain non-recurring costs, including costs associated with the Company's transition to its new North America Distribution Center and the implementation of new IT systems for Jack Wolfskin, as well as $4.8 million of severance related to the Company's cost reduction initiatives.
|
(4) Total earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 96,055, as earnings on a non-GAAP basis resulted in net income after giving effect to one-time charges.
|
(5) Represents certain non-recurring costs, including consulting, professional fees and other costs associated with the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin.
|
CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY
|
2020 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDAS
|
2019 Trailing Twelve Month Adjusted EBITDAS
|
Quarter Ended
|
Quarter Ended
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2020
|
2020
|
2020
|
Total
|
2018
|
2019
|
2019
|
2019
|
Total
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(29,218)
|
$
|
28,894
|
$
|
(167,684)
|
$
|
52,432
|
$
|
(115,576)
|
$
|
(28,499)
|
$
|
48,647
|
$
|
28,931
|
$
|
31,048
|
$
|
80,127
|
Interest expense, net
|
9,049
|
9,115
|
12,163
|
12,727
|
43,054
|
704
|
9,639
|
10,260
|
9,545
|
30,148
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(2,352)
|
9,151
|
(7,931)
|
5,360
|
4,228
|
(9,783)
|
9,556
|
7,208
|
2,128
|
9,109
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
9,480
|
8,997
|
9,360
|
10,311
|
38,148
|
5,186
|
7,977
|
9,022
|
8,472
|
30,657
|
JW goodwill and trade name impairment
|
—
|
—
|
174,269
|
—
|
174,269
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-cash stock compensation expense
|
3,418
|
1,861
|
2,942
|
3,263
|
11,484
|
3,555
|
3,435
|
3,530
|
2,513
|
13,033
|
EBITDAS
|
$
|
(9,623)
|
$
|
58,018
|
$
|
23,119
|
$
|
84,093
|
$
|
155,607
|
$
|
(28,837)
|
$
|
79,254
|
$
|
58,951
|
$
|
53,706
|
$
|
163,074
|
Acquisitions & other non-recurring costs,
|
4,090
|
1,516
|
5,856
|
2,858
|
14,320
|
(2,269)
|
13,986
|
6,939
|
3,009
|
21,665
|
Adjusted EBITDAS
|
$
|
(5,533)
|
$
|
59,534
|
$
|
28,975
|
$
|
86,951
|
$
|
169,927
|
$
|
(31,106)
|
$
|
93,240
|
$
|
65,890
|
$
|
56,715
|
$
|
184,739
|
(1) In 2020, amounts represent certain non-recurring costs, including costs associated with the Company's transition to its new North America Distribution Center and the implementation of new IT systems for Jack Wolfskin, as well as $4.8 million of severance related to the Company's cost reduction initiatives. In 2019, amounts represent certain non-recurring transaction costs, including banker's fees, legal fees, consulting and travel expenses, and transition costs, including consulting, audit fees and valuations services associated with the acquisition of Jack Wolfskin, in addition to other non-recurring advisory fees.
