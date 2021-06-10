Callaway Golf Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Apollo Medical to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callaway Golf Co. (NYSE:ELY) will replace GrubHub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASD:AMEH) will replace Callaway Golf in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, June 15. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (XAMS:TKWY) is acquiring GrubHub in a deal expected to be completed on or about that date pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector June 15, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Callaway Golf ELY Consumer Discretionary

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion GrubHub GRUB Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Apollo Medical AMEH Health Care

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Callaway Golf ELY Consumer Discretionary

