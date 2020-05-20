Callbox Logistics and The Wright Hospitality Group LV Announce New Strategic Partnership

DALLAS, May 20, 2020 /RNewswire/ -- Callbox Logistics and The Wright Hospitality Group LV (WHGLV) are proud to announce a new strategic partnership.

WHGLV, a multi-line manufacturers representative group based in Las Vegas, NV, is now representing Callbox in the Hospitality and Gaming industry in Nevada and around the country. Founded in 2010, The Wright Hospitality Group LV represents industry leading manufacturers in the Hospitality and Gaming industries in Las Vegas, Nevada and around the globe. WHGLV has over 40 years of experience in the Hospitality, Gaming and Lodging industries.

Callbox Logistics provides services for clients and projects across the country. Callbox provides complete logistics solutions including inventory management, storage, eCommerce fulfillment, delivery and installation services utilizing their proprietary technology. Callbox works with top hotel companies, senior care communities, retailers, and commercial real estate operators across the country to provide a full-service logistics solution.

Callbox Logistics is the sister company of Callbox Storage, a residential full-service storage service.

