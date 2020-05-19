CallCabinet Releases Compliance Cloud Call Recording for Microsoft Teams

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CallCabinet, a leading global provider of cloud-native call recording, quality assurance, and AI solutions, is pleased to announce the general availability of their Atmos platform for Microsoft Teams. Atmos integrates directly into the Teams environment and delivers Microsoft Azure-based compliance call recording to businesses of all sizes. CallCabinet is working with Microsoft to certify Atmos under Microsoft's new Certified for Microsoft Teams certification program for compliance recording solutions.

The Atmos solution securely captures Microsoft Teams' communications across web, desktop client (Windows and Mac), mobile applications (iOS and Android), and desktop phones. The Atmos integration for Microsoft Teams does not require any additional on-device software or on-premises hardware. Atmos uses the Azure infrastructure to capture and securely store all Teams calls, ensuring the highest standards in compliance and global data sovereignty. Call playback, download, and secure sharing is possible from any Teams internet-capable device through Atmos' web-based interface.

"Organizations around the world consider Microsoft Teams to be an indispensable tool because it provides effortless collaboration across a wide variety of devices," stated Ryan Kahan, CallCabinet CEO. "Listening to our customers' needs, we integrated our compliance and analytics solution directly into the Microsoft Teams platform." Ryan continued, "Atmos delivers a turn-key solution that seamlessly integrates with Microsoft Teams in just a few hours."

Mike Ammerlaan, Director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to see CallCabinet's Atmos solution benefit from being built and run on Microsoft Azure. Online and mobile collaboration has experienced rapid adoption and with it the need for global compliance. CallCabinet, combined with Microsoft Teams, helps ensure global compliance for customers and complements the use of Teams across their enterprise."

Businesses globally are experiencing a pivot to a remote workforce and even when the current conditions change, experts predict that a significant percentage of the workforce will remain remote. Organizations have become acutely aware that regulatory practices can no longer be bound to the office and must follow the workforce wherever they are. Atmos is perfectly positioned to facilitate remote compliance, especially on the Microsoft Teams platform. The Atmos integration for Microsoft Teams is a milestone in helping to change compliance from locational to individual.

To learn more about CallCabinet's Atmos compliance recording for Microsoft Teams, schedule a free demo today at www.callcabinet.com.

About CallCabinet

CallCabinet enhances carriers and global enterprises by providing Cloud-based call recording, quality assurance, and Analytics through AI. CallCabinet's solutions capture customer interactions whenever, wherever, and however they occur. The Atmos network is natively developed for the Cloud to be a secure and compliant multi-platform, multi-tenant, carrier-grade solution that is telephone system/platform agnostic. CallCabinet's affordable, one-of-a-kind call recording solutions are available through distributors, resellers, and on a white-label basis worldwide without the need for additional hardware, maintenance, and long-term contracts. Discover the power, flexibility, and scalability of Atmos at www.callcabinet.com.

Media Contact:

CallCabinet

800-653-1389

[email protected]

Related Images

callcabinet-logo.png

CallCabinet Logo

Related Links

CallCabinet Atmos compliance recording for Microsoft Teams

CallCabinet Atmos

SOURCE CallCabinet Corporation

Related Links

http://www.callcabinet.com

