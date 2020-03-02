Callens Capital, With the Addition of WhatTheLawIs.com, Expands Its Informational Sites to Legal and Financial Topics

" WhatTheLawIs.com simplifies the process. Researching legal issues and locating proper counsel can be an overwhelming task and a hassle... especially on complex topics. Sometimes, people feel as though lawyers are speaking a different language… WhatTheLawIs.com utilizes clear and concise explanations of fundamental topics to translate complex legalese into layman terms… It provides users what they need to know to understand formal legal jargon… And it's as easy as a few simple clicks."

- Jim Notaris

WhatTheLawIs.com is a premier online source of legal and financial data. It helps users to "SUPER SEARCH" legal topics. It provides users data and analytics relevant to specific topics. It uses information to eliminate guesswork from the equation and helps narrow down issues to the best options.

WhatTheLawIs.com does this via the offering of proprietary tools and techniques. They include, in part, the following:

Fundamental Legal Topics | Provides clear and concise explanations of fundamental topics that translate complex legalese into layman terms.

| Provides clear and concise explanations of fundamental topics that translate complex legalese into layman terms. Fundamental Legal News | Provides stories and articles about key topics, developments, and news.

| Provides stories and articles about key topics, developments, and news. QuickMatch Utility | Matches users to attorneys experienced in specific areas and that fit criteria relevant to the user.

| Matches users to attorneys experienced in specific areas and that fit criteria relevant to the user. Case Studies | Provides up-close, in-depth analyses of specific noteworthy legal options, issues and topics.

| Provides up-close, in-depth analyses of specific noteworthy legal options, issues and topics. Attorney Search Bar | Users are linked to counsel experienced in their issues and that satisfy specific criteria.

| Users are linked to counsel experienced in their issues and that satisfy specific criteria. Did You Know | Provides users fascinating data and stories relevant to specific topics.

WhatTheLawIs.com is included within a portfolio of informational sites owned by venture capital firm Callens Capital, which include, in part, AskMrFranchise.com . Callens Capital is managed by James "Jim" Notaris, who has a broad, experienced track record in business acquisitions and start-ups, venture capital, and private equity.

Contact

Brandon Damiano

VP, Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Callens Capital

Related Links

callenscapital.com

