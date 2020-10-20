CallerIDReputation.com and Former First Orion CMO, Scott Ballantyne, Reveal A Dynamic Industry Shift

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Ballantyne, former CMO at First Orion, is hosting a free webinar via Reuters Events on Oct. 22, 2020, to announce a new solution that is already saving leading enterprises millions of dollars. The event showcases CallerIDReputation.com, a call monitoring platform that is optimizing outbound calling for businesses.

"As the mobile phone, the most important communication tool globally, continues to grow, so does the threat of bad actors and their techniques to trick consumers with scam calls. Reports suggest that in 2019, in the U.S. alone, 150 billion legitimate TCPA compliant calls were erroneously tagged," says Scott Ballantyne, the former CMO of First Orion. "Because of new consumer behavior in not trusting who is calling, many desired and critical calls are not getting through. Caller ID Reputation provides real-time monitoring and diagnosis at the individual DID level to help outbound contact centers maximize the efficiency of their operations."

Carriers, analytics, and data companies have introduced a slew of new solutions to restore trust in communications by combating unwanted calls, authenticating legitimate calls, and providing advanced caller identification solutions. Lawmakers, regulators, and industry representatives have stepped up to protect consumers with hard-hitting new regulations, including providing safe harbors for carriers and service providers.

As a result, anti-robocall measures have hit contact centers and the brands they represent incredibly hard. Expanded call blocking, aggressive spam tagging, and increasing false-positives are adversely impacting a growing portion of the billions of legitimate U.S. business calls every month. While previously, businesses' reputations were primarily at risk from scammers who impersonated brands, now - more than ever - it's imperative that contact centers and enterprises continuously monitor the "health" of their outbound calls.

Caller ID Reputation delivers outbound calling confidence to enterprises, both large and small, by proactively delivering health checks of your outbound numbers at the geographic, device type, and even carrier level offering the only truly ubiquitous service of its type in the U.S.

Caller ID Reputation is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, with a regional presence in Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

To gain free access to our webinar on Oct. 22, 2020, visit the link below: https://www.reutersevents.com/events/customerservice/webinar3-alt/?partner=Caller-ID-Reputation

