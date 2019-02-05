Calliditas Therapeutics - Year-end report, 2018

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

"2018 was an exciting and transformational year for Calliditas. We listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and raised sufficient capital to fund our pivotal clinical Phase 3 study NefIgArd through top line data read-out and regulatory filing. We subsequently started the study and announced the recruitment of the first patient in November."

Renée Aguiar-Lucander, CEO

Significant events during 2018, in summary

In June 2018 , Calliditas Therapeutics was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment and shares worth a value of SEK 739 million in total were subscribed for in the IPO.

, Calliditas Therapeutics was listed on Nasdaq Stockholm in the Mid Cap segment and shares worth a value of in total were subscribed for in the IPO. In connection with the listing in June 2018 , outstanding bridge loans of SEK 95.2 million were converted.

, outstanding bridge loans of were converted. In November 2018 , the first patient was enrolled in the company's pivotal clinical phase 3 study NefIgArd. The study is conducted with the leading drug candidate Nefecon for the treatment of patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

, the first patient was enrolled in the company's pivotal clinical phase 3 study NefIgArd. The study is conducted with the leading drug candidate Nefecon for the treatment of patients with IgA nephropathy (IgAN). At an extraordinary general meeting in Stockholm in December 2018 , it was decided to adopt a long-term incentive program.

in , it was decided to adopt a long-term incentive program. During the second quarter of 2018, the company filed a new patent application.

Events after the reporting period

Calliditas was granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for the treatment of Autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February, 2019.

Summary of Q4 2018

October 1 - December 31, 2018

Net sales for the period amounted to SEK - (-) million.

Net income (loss) for the period was SEK -44.2 (-40.5) million.

(-40.5) million. Earnings and diluted earnings per share totaled SEK -1.26 (-2.43).

(-2.43). At December 31, 2018 , cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 646.2 (57.4) million.

Summary of full-year 2018

January 1 - December 31, 2018

Net sales for the period amounted to SEK - (-) million.

Net income (loss) for the period was SEK -132.0 (-86.8) million.

(-86.8) million. Earnings and diluted earnings per share totaled SEK -5.09 (-5.81).

About Calliditas Therapeutics

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the U.S. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

