Calliditas Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Provide Business Update and 2018 Full-year Report

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 7, 2019, at 07:00am CET, Calliditas Therapeutics ("Calliditas") will publish its business update for the full-year 2018. The company will also host a telephone conference, which will include a presentation of the results, on the same day at 3:00pm CET. The event will be hosted by the company's CEO and President, Renée Aguiar-Lucander, and CFO Fredrik Johansson. The presentation will be held in English.

The presentation will be live on the company's website during the call under Financial Reports and Presentations and will also be made available online after the call. To participate in the telephone conference, please use the dial-in details shown below:

SE: +46-850-558-353

UK: +44-333-300-9034

US: +1-833-526-8381

A link to audio cast can be found on the Calliditas website under Financial Reports and Presentations or here: https://financialhearings.com/event/11436

The information was released for public disclosure on February 1, 2019, at 10.00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Widell, Head of Communications

Email: mikael.widell@calliditas.com

Telephone: +46-703-11-99-60

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (tícker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/calliditas-therapeutics/r/calliditas-therapeutics-to-host-conference-call-to-provide-business-update-and-2018-full-year-report,c2730261

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Calliditas Therapeutics

Related Links

http://www.calliditas.com

