Calling All Bay Area Mobile World Congress Attendees: United Airlines to Offer Nonstop Service to Barcelona

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- United Airlines announced today it will offer special nonstop flights between San Francisco and Barcelona this February to make travel to Mobile World Congress more convenient for Bay Area residents. The largest mobile event in the world, the 2019 Mobile World Congress is expected to attract more than 107,000 attendees from 2,400 companies, bringing together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology.

Available for sale this Thursday, the San Francisco-Barcelona flights will be operated by a Boeing 777-200ER aircraft with the following schedule:

Date Depart Departure

Time Arrive Arrival Time Feb. 23 San Francisco 1:45 p.m. Barcelona 10:25 a.m. +1 Feb. 24 Barcelona 12:50 p.m. San Francisco 4:20 p.m. Feb. 27 San Francisco 1:45 p.m. Barcelona 10:25 a.m. +1 Feb. 28 Barcelona 12:45 p.m. San Francisco 4:15 p.m.

"United is California's global airline, taking Californians wherever they need to go in the world. And what's important to Californians, like Mobile World Congress, is important to United," said Janet Lamkin, the airline's California President. "Tech drives the Bay Area's economy and we're excited to offer our customers in this industry a more convenient way to get to Barcelona."

United's flights to Barcelona for Mobile World Congress occur shortly after the airline added eight routes and more than 8,500 seats to Las Vegas for CES, the consumer electronics trade show held each January. From the Bay Area, United added flights to Las Vegas from San Jose and will service select San Francisco-Las Vegas flights with widebody aircraft typically reserved for international flights in order to accommodate more customers.

About United

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,700 flights a day to 356 airports across five continents. In 2017, United and United Express operated more than 1.6 million flights carrying more than 148 million customers. United is proud to have the world's most comprehensive route network, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark/New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. United operates 760 mainline aircraft, and the airline's United Express carriers operate 546 regional aircraft. The airline is a founding member of Star Alliance, which provides service to 193 countries via 28 member airlines. For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Continental Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL."

SOURCE United Airlines

Related Links

http://www.united.com

