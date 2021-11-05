Calling All BBQ Lovers: Wienerschnitzel Has Changed The Brisket Game

"Hang up your aprons and put away those tongs, Wienerschnitzel's Brisket Game is definitely strong," said Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "We took juicy Brisket, delicious toppings and created three menu items so delicious we couldn't wait to share them with our guests."

To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, or to place a food order online visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

About Wienerschnitzel

Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.

SOURCE Wienerschnitzel

Related Links

http://www.wienerschnitzel.com

