Calling All Candy Lovers – Fun Dip® to Announce First-Ever Change to its Fan-Favorite Mystery Flavor!

Starting at 9 a.m. ET today and running through 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 14, candy fans can enter the "Solve the Fun Dip Mystery Flavor" sweepstakes at SolveTheFunDipMystery.com and submit guesses for the mysteriously delicious flavor. One lucky winner will be chosen at random to receive a $5,000 check to fuel an epic adventure with a special Valentine. The flavor will be revealed on Feb. 15.

But that's not the only way the candy leader is celebrating the season of love this year. From Fun Dip Lik-M-Aid Valentine's Day treat packs to BRACH'S seasonal staple, Conversation Hearts, Ferrara has sweets fans covered over the weeks ahead.

"To celebrate Valentine's Day this year, we're thrilled to announce the first-ever flavor change to our iconic Fun Dip Mystery Flavor," said Chad Womack, Marketing Director of Seasonal Confections at Ferrara. "And while candy lovers take their best guess at what the flavor will be, they can also enjoy our fan-favorite seasonal treats like BRACH'S Tiny Conversation Hearts and classic Fun Dip to share with the special ones in their lives along the way."

Keep an eye out for new and classic treats, perfect for planning friendship exchanges and seasonal celebrations, including:

Fun Dip Lik-M-Aid Valentine's Day Pack: These come in bold fruity flavors Cherry Yum Diddly and the color-changing Razz Apple Blue. Each box contains 22 card pouches with an edible dipping stick and space to personalize the treat to share with friends or Valentines.

These come in bold fruity flavors Cherry Yum Diddly and the color-changing Razz Apple Blue. Each box contains 22 card pouches with an edible dipping stick and space to personalize the treat to share with friends or Valentines. BRACH'S Tiny Conversation Hearts: Of course, no Valentine's Day would be complete without BRACH'S festive and timeless Tiny Conversation Heart candies. For more than a decade, BRACH'S has been the No. 1 producer, with a market share of 74% in the conversation hearts category. These treasured candies are great for snacking, baking and even crafting.

Ferrara's seasonal sweets are available now in grocery stores, drug stores and mass-market retailers and e-commerce platforms nationwide. Candy fans can find the Fun Dip Mystery Flavor by visiting our Store Locator, learn more about our other Fun Dip offerings at FerraraCandyShop.com and on social (Facebook, Twitter) or find out how to get their hands on the classic BRACH'S Conversation Hearts by visiting www.brachs.com and on social (Instagram, Facebook, Twitter).

About Ferrara

Ferrara, a company related to The Ferrero Group, is an emerging powerhouse in the North American confections and sweet snacking categories. A passionate team of more than 6,000 employees works together to share delight in every bite through leading brands that have shaped the industry for more than 100 years. Our diverse portfolio of nearly 35 brands includes SweeTARTS®, Trolli®, BRACH'S®, Black Forest® and NERDS®, along with iconic favorites like Lemonhead®, Red Hots® and Now and Later®. Ferrara also manages the Keebler® and Famous Amos® businesses for The Ferrero Group. Headquartered in Chicago, Ferrara has an operational network of 20 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution and R&D facilities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com.

Media Contacts

Lauren Ruis, Ferrara

[email protected]

Hannah Gettleman, Golin

[email protected]

SOURCE Ferrara