Calling All Creators: O'Shaughnessy Ventures Announces Public Launch

O'Shaughnessy Ventures Launches to Empower and Inspire Innovators and Creators

O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Will Award One Year, $100,000 Fellowships to Innovators Who Successfully Apply

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Shaughnessy Ventures (OSV) is a creative investment firm that empowers and inspires creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing and founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management and author of four books on investing, OSV aims to not only provide financial support but to also be a partner in building and growing the next life-changing creative idea.

Announcing OSV

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and tech with his long-held desire to establish positive sum scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education.

"We believe that every creator has the potential to change the world, and we want to help make that happen," said Jim O'Shaughnessy. "Whether it's an idea for a transformative medical AI company, a documentary film about Aztec use of traditional psychedelics, or a one-person podcast about founders, we can offer to fund and provide advice and data to get great ideas out of creators' heads, and into the world."

There are currently four 'verticals' within OSV:

O'Shaughnessy Fellowships : One year. $100,000 . The O'Shaughnessy Fellowship is a one-year program for ambitious people who want to build something great. Fellows receive funding and access to OSV's network of founders, investors, and experts to support them in bringing their project to life. Infinite Adventures : inspired by the original name for venture capital, this vertical hunts down and funds early-stage opportunities and teams who are compelled to do things differently and who may be overlooked by conventionally minded VC firms. Infinite Films : Tired of watching a remake of a sequel to a franchise based on a remake of a copy? Us too. That's why OSV is taking a new approach to filmmaking and creating original films that inspire and uplift audiences. Everyone who works on an Infinite Films production will own a piece of that movie. Infinite Media : In an era of abundance, filtering out the signal from the noise is more valuable than ever. Infinite Media will continue to grow the Infinite Loops podcast and Substack into some of the best places on the internet for exploring and engaging with transformative ideas, while also building a new media ecosystem consisting of carefully curated content. Your attention is valuable, OSV aims to give it a better focus.

Creators with ideas they are excited about can get in touch with OSV via the company's website , which is now live. Additionally, a special episode of Infinite Loops has been released, in which Jim chats with guest host Patrick O'Shaughnessy about the rationale behind founding OSV and the positive impact he wants it to have on the world.

