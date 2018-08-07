Calling All Multi-Taskers: Canon Introduces The Next Generation Of Home Office Printers And Scanners

MELVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world run by multitasking, it's imperative to have the right kind of equipment to help keep everything running smoothly. Designed with busy families and home office usage in mind, Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced four new PIXMA TS-series and TR-series Wireless1 Home Office All-in-One (AIO) printers and two new home scanners: the PIXMA TS9520, PIXMA TS8220, PIXMA TS6220, and PIXMA TR4520 AIO printers and the CanoScan LiDE 300 and CanoScan LiDE 400 Color Image Scanners. The latest printer models offer hands-free printing with voice control devices, as well as simple, smartphone-based printing and editing for users with compatible smartphones through the Canon PRINT2 and Easy-PhotoPrint3 apps. In addition, the printers possess quick and easy set-up thanks to the Canon Print App, providing 'cableless' setup mode with the touch of a button.

Compatible with the Amazon Alexa4™ virtual assistant, the four new printers enable Amazon account holders to issue voice commands such as "Alexa, start 'Canon Printer' and 'print a coloring page'" to an Amazon Echo or other Alexa-enabled device. This feature makes it possible for consumers to print materials such as coloring pages and number place puzzles using only their voice. Users can also confirm their printer's status, such as remaining ink levels, using voice commands. Canon plans to include support for such Google Assistant-enabled devices as Google Home™ towards the end of 2018, which will then enable Google account holders to print content and confirm printer status information using voice commands as well.

"At Canon, we are continually innovating to enhance existing products and develop new devices that will fit seamlessly into the everyday lives of our users," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and COO, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "With voice-enabled printing, Bluetooth®4 connectivity and printing from compatible smartphones2, users can print with convenience and flexibility, while still achieving the same level of quality that is synonymous with Canon products."

The PIXMA TS9520 Printer offers premium quality and functionality benefits to print, copy, scan both documents and photos beautifully including 11inches x 17 inches documents. The printer also features an enhanced multipurpose tray, enabling users to print on select materials other than paper, such as disc labels, providing a variety of home office output functions all in one machine.

The PIXMA TS8220 Printer is a compact, business and home office 3-in-1 option for speedy operations and redesigned with a mirrored finish, to create a printer that fits in seamlessly with any home décor. The printer features a 4.3-inch touch panel for a streamlined user experience as well as 45 built-in patterns for customized prints. Similar to the TS8220 model, the PIXMA TS6220 3-in-1 printer features high-speed document printing for producing text, graphs, and images with vivid clarity and 35 built-in patterns to create customized prints. In addition, like the other TS models, the TS6220 also features individual ink tanks so the user only replaces the ink that is needed.

Canon's 4-in-1 compact business and home office inkjet printer, the PIXMA TR4520 supports automatic copying of multiple sheets with an automatic document feeder (ADF). In addition, the printer can copy both sides of an ID card or card-sized documents automatically and can fax documents.

All four printers include two-sided printing, copying, scanning, Wi-Fi® capabilities and hybrid color-ink systems.

New additions to the Canon scanner lineup, the CanoScan LiDE 300 Color Image Scanner and CanoScan LiDE 400 Color Image Scanner are lightweight and portable for families on the move. Powered by USB and featuring an advanced Z-lid expansion top, both scanners allow easy scanning, especially of thick documents up to 1.5 inches high, like magazines and books.

The PIXMA TS9520 printer has an estimated retail price of $249.995. The PIXMA TS8220 and PIXMA TS6220 printers have an estimated retail price of $199.99 and $149.99 MSRP5, respectively and the PIXMA TR4520 printer has an estimated retail price of $99.99 MSRP5.

The CanoScan LiDE 300 Color Image Scanner has an estimated selling price of $89.995 and the CanoScan LiDE 400 Color Image Scanner has an estimated selling price of $69.995.

For more information and the full list of product specifications, visit shop.usa.canon.com.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.



Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $36 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ), ranks third overall in U.S. patents granted in 2017† and is one of Fortune Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies in 2018. Canon U.S.A. is committed to the highest level of customer satisfaction and loyalty, providing 100 percent U.S.-based service and support for all of the products it distributes in the United States. Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. In 2014, the Canon Americas Headquarters secured LEED® Gold certification, a recognition for the design, construction, operations and maintenance of high-performance green buildings. To keep apprised of the latest news from Canon U.S.A., sign up for the Company's RSS news feed by visiting www.usa.canon.com/rss and follow us on Twitter @CanonUSA. For media inquiries, please contact pr@cusa.canon.com.

Availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

†Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.

1 Wireless printing requires a working network with wireless 802.11b/g/n capability. Wireless performance may vary based on terrain and distance between the printer and wireless network clients.

2 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Compatible with Apple devices running iOS 7.0 or later, and Android mobile devices running Android 4.0 or later. Your device must be connected to the same working network with wireless 802.11 b/g/n capability as your printer. For users of compatible Apple mobile devices, document printing requires Apple AirPrint, which requires an AirPrint-enabled printer connected to the same network as your iOS device. A printer connected to the USB port of your Mac, PC, AirPort Base station, or Time Capsule is not supported.

3 Requires an Internet connection and the Canon Easy-PhotoPrint for iPhone app, available for free on the App Store, Canon Easy-PhotoPrint for Android app available for free on Google Play, or Canon Easy-PhotoPrint for Windows RT, available for free in the Windows Store. Compatible with iPhone® 3G or later, iPad®, iPad mini™, iPad Air™, iPod touch®, Android devices running Android OS 1.6 or later, and Windows RT devices.

4 Compatible with iPad, iPhone or iPod touch devices running iOS 9.0 or later, or Android mobile devices running Android 5.1 or later, with Bluetooth hardware enabled. For full print functionality Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app must be open and paired to use Bluetooth functions, available for free on the App Store and at Google Play. Bluetooth communication and functionality cannot be guaranteed on all Android devices. The functions available with Bluetooth communication of this application are not guaranteed on all Android smartphones. Even if your smartphone meets the above operating requirements, Bluetooth communication may not be possible depending on the model of your smartphone.

5 Prices are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

Amazon, Amazon Alexa and Amazon Echo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Google, Google Assistant and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. Wi-Fi is a registered trademark of the Wi-Fi Alliance. All other referenced product names, and other marks, are trademarks of their respective owners.

