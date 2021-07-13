Calling All Music Lovers! SweeTARTS® Drops SweetBEATS™ Music Mixer and Contest with Pop Legend Christina Aguilera

The iconic musician, designer and mom will hand-select the winning beat after listening to the contest's Top 20 entries, all chosen by fans online.

"SweeTARTS is a brand that embraces unique combinations and duality – our candies are long and short, soft and chewy and sweet and tart," said Jenny Brownson, Brand Manager, SweeTARTS. "Our fans pride themselves in their fearless and dynamic tastes and influences to let their individuality shine for the world. And with SweetBEATS, we're letting them create a multi-dimensional sound that is truly their own. We're thrilled to work with the peerless pop icon Christina Aguilera to help those fans express their individuality and creativity through our mixer this summer."

The winner will not only get bragging rights, but Aguilera will also lend them personal, one-on-one advice to level-up their beat…and even help turn it into a finished track recorded in a professional studio.

"My songs have celebrated individuality, boldness and inclusivity since the day I first stepped foot into a recording studio," said Aguilera. "And SweeTARTS stands for those exact values. That's why I can't wait to hear what my fellow SweeTARTS fans dream up on the SweetBEATS mixer and help the winning artist make their music dream a reality."

But the summertime sweetness doesn't stop there. Nineteen runner-up beats – voted on by fans online – will each receive a prize pack to stay strapped with a summer's supply of SweeTARTS!

SweetBEATS Mixer

With the SweetBEATS music mixer, fans can mix and match their very own tunes using a world of pre-programmed melodies and rhythms – all inspired by SweeTARTS' delicious candy portfolio of Ropes, Chewy and Originals. Ready to get mixing?

Head to: https://www.makesweetbeats.com

Pick your combination of melody and rhythm, like Vintage & Vibey or Soft & Moody.

Use the SweeTARTS candy-inspired controls to customize the beat!

Name it, save it and share it with friends. The Top 20 beats with the most likes will be eligible for the grand prize and sent to Aguilera for her selection this August.

SweeTARTS are available at mass, grocery, drug and convenience stores nationwide, as well as online through e-commerce partners.

