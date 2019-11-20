Calling All New Customers: Bring Your Device to Cricket this Holiday for "Unlimited" Wireless Savings

You can also choose to add a mobile hotspot for $10 a line, per month.* And since you clearly love your device, consider protecting it from loss, theft, accidental damage and more with Cricket Protect ($7/month) or Cricket Protect Plus ($10/month).** Find more details on Cricket's Protect and Protect Plus Plans.

Cricket's special $40 Unlimited Plan runs from November 22 through January 30.

For more on Cricket's other monthly rate plans, special pricing and product lineup, go to CricketWireless.com or visit a Cricket Wireless-branded store near you.

About Cricket Wireless

Cricket is focused on inspiring smiles, one meaningful connection at a time. We offer an easy and high-quality wireless experience on our reliable nationwide network. Our affordable, straightforward service plans include monthly taxes and don't require an annual contract. Our customers also enjoy basic to top-brand phones at affordable prices. AT&T's Prepaid Portfolio, which includes Cricket Wireless, is the nation's fastest-growing prepaid provider since 2017.*** Visit cricketwireless.com to learn more or find a store near you. Stay up-to-date with the Cricket Newsroom, and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Smile. You're on Cricket.

* Requires compatible device and eligible plan

** Must enroll within 7 days of activation

*** As of third quarter 2019 earnings

Cricket is a subsidiary of AT&T Inc. © 2019 Cricket Wireless LLC. All rights reserved. Cricket and the Cricket logo are trademarks under license to Cricket Wireless LLC.

SOURCE Cricket Wireless

Related Links

http://www.cricketwireless.com

