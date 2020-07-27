Calling all Recent College Graduates: KCI Offers $50k to Next Climate Change Mover & Shaker

"The reason KCI started was because of the impact youth voices have on their families, communities and local governments to start to create real change," said Leia Lowery, Director of Programs and Outreach at KCI. "Now it's our turn to invest in a recent graduate and their dream #ClimateCareer position. We want our winning candidate to design their job with an action plan to fight the effects of climate change and to activate other youth alongside them."

To apply, applicants must submit a #ClimateCareer action plan and resume that support their candidacy. Submissions will be reviewed by the KCI executive team who will select the final two candidates based on their action plan, vision and impact goals for the year-long position. The final winner will be chosen by a key influencer in the Climate Change space, to be announced September 15, 2020. The entry period is July 27, 2020 to September 1, 2020. To be eligible you must be 21 years or older and a legal U.S. resident. This contract position will be a remote, work-from-home role.

Visit kportclimate.org/climatecareer for additional details, rules and to apply!

About Kennebunkport Climate Initiative (KCI)

The Kennebunkport Climate Initiative (KCI) is a non-profit, nonpartisan organization with a mission of empowering youth voices for climate action. KCI was born out of a small coastal Maine town on the forefront of climate change (the Gulf of Maine is warming faster than 99% of the world's oceans) where a local land trust, a university, a local high school and the Gulf of Maine Institute co-implemented an award-winning youth climate education program that engaged communities and influenced decision-makers to take action. KCI's goal is to replicate and expand on this success to catalyze climate action with youth across the U.S. and beyond.

KCI is committed to providing equal opportunities to all youth, including those with a diverse cultural background, nationality, sexuality, religion, ethnicity, gender or physical ability. We highly encourage all youth candidates interested in this opportunity to apply!

