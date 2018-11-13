Calling Future Franchise Owners: Spherion Staffing Services Expanding, Seeking Franchise Owners in 18 U.S. Metro Markets

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recruiting and staffing leader Spherion Staffing Services today announced its own staffing need: the company is looking to add 30+ franchise owners in metro markets across the U.S. As the job market and demand for staffing services heat up, Spherion is expanding into 18 new metro markets, each of which will have multiple franchising opportunities. Spherion franchise owners benefit from great income potential, relatively low-cost investment and market-leading training & support.

New markets in need of Spherion franchise owners include: Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, OH, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Portland, OR, Raleigh, Riverside/San Bernardino, CA, San Diego and Seattle.

"This is a hot market for our franchise owners with the lowest unemployment rate the U.S. has seen in 50 years and companies increasingly relying on staffing service to find the right mix of talent," said Spherion Division President Sandy Mazur. "If you are based in one of the 18 markets where we are expanding, you could be our next franchise owner to help your local community attract top talent. You will have lots of support, as Spherion leads the industry in setting our local franchise owners up for success."

Spherion has more than six decades of franchising experience and has been recognized as a "World-Class Franchise" by the Franchise Research Institute (FRI) for 12 consecutive years. The company provides the following services and benefits for franchise owners:

Extensive training, which includes a structured 232-hour on-boarding curriculum consisting of web-based, calls and in-person learning followed with two weeks of on-site training, monthly calls and learning sessions and an online University for continuous learning opportunities

Marketing support to power local business opportunities

Access to innovative technology tools that help with targeting and sourcing talent

National support and resources that come from being part of the world's second largest workforce solutions company with $22 billion in annual revenue

in annual revenue The ability to be hands-on, active owners with strong corporate support

In addition to our marketing, technical and professional support, Spherion funds the most expensive component of the staffing business – the temporary employee payroll. Spherion makes the weekly payroll, handles associated federal, state and local taxes and manages the invoicing and collections process. This helps owners reduce ongoing cash requirements, so they can concentrate on developing and growing their business.

"We have been in the recruiting and staffing business for 70+ years and have learned what it takes to succeed in the industry," said Mazur. "The best people to ask about the benefits of becoming a Spherion franchise owner are our existing franchise owners, with whom we can connect any interested potential future owners."

To learn more about Spherion franchise opportunities, visit our franchising site .

About Spherion

Spherion ( spherion.com ) is a leading recruiting and staffing provider, specializing in temporary and direct hire placement of administrative, clerical, customer service, light industrial and professional job candidates. To help clients attract, engage and retain a high-performance workforce, Spherion offers in-depth market knowledge, outstanding customer service, a strong network of talent and unique insights from its groundbreaking Emerging Workforce® Study, now in its 21st year. As an industry pioneer, Spherion has, for more than 70 years, matched candidates to clients in virtually every industry across the U.S. Today, each Spherion office is independently owned and operated by a team of local specialists, dedicated to delivering great experiences, powered by technology but always with a personal touch. To learn more about one of the nation's fastest-growing industries, visit spherion.com/franchise and explore how Spherion is actively expanding into new territories, with more than 75 franchise markets available.

Media contacts:

Rebecca Harbin

404-832-0698

rebecca.harbin@lauriefoardwheeler.com

Daisy Lilley

717-419-6613

daisylilley@spherion.com

