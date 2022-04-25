Callisto Media Announces Chief Marketing Officer as Company Continues to Build Impressive Leadership Team for Next Phase of Growth

OAKLAND, Calif., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callisto Media, one of the world's fastest growing tech/media companies, today announced Patrick Yee will join the company as its Chief Marketing Officer.

"Over the last ten years, Callisto's AI / data-driven approach has helped us to become one of the largest content providers in the publishing space—and now we have the opportunity to expand our reach to more extensive and diverse audiences around the world. Patrick's deep expertise with consumer data and razor-sharp focus on the consumer is a perfect fit for this next stage of company hypergrowth," said Benjamin Wayne, CEO of Callisto Media. "I am confident that Patrick's expertise and impressive track record of connecting premier brands with their customers in innovative ways will be transformational."

Patrick has held several leadership roles across various direct-to-consumer and media brands and agencies. Most recently, he was Chief Strategy Officer at Rebel Ventures, a sports marketing agency working with Real Madrid and Wimbledon. Prior to that, he was Chief Marketing Officer of Daily Harvest, where he helped to triple monthly online subscription revenue, and he was CEO of Laird & Partners, a luxury brand and creative agency. Patrick was an early partner and CMO at Refinery29, where he led and scaled growth, marketing and strategy for over 8 years. Patrick also serves on the Board of Directors of Apex for Youth, a non-profit focused on mentorship and education programs for underprivileged Asian American youth.

"Callisto has revolutionized the way to both identify what people want and create content to match those needs. Callisto is naturally tooled to give voice to a more diverse group of authors, creators and topics, which is powerful in this time of representation. I'm excited to join the team at Callisto to create one of the most diverse, impactful and valuable media companies in the world." said Patrick Yee.

About Callisto Media

Callisto Media is a technology and media company that is revolutionizing the way content is created. Callisto leverages Big Data, AI, and lean economics to profitably serve the unmet needs of mass niche audiences. We create high-quality content at scale, and since inception in 2011, we have served more than 50 million individuals creating one of the world's largest and fastest-growing media companies.

